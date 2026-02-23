Expedition Masters 2026: the motorcycle travel calendar to dream destinations is now available

From Italy’s most iconic roads to the extreme landscapes of Iceland, and on to the vastness of North America: unique travel experiences astride the Multistrada and DesertX families, designed for riders who see riding as discovery, adventure and boundless passion

Ducati and Dainese confirm their partnership to deliver exclusive travel experiences, meticulously curated and dedicated to riders from all over the world

Dates for the 2026 calendar and registration information are available on the dedicated page of Ducati.com

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 6 February 2026 – Enriching the lives of enthusiasts through unforgettable experiences on a Ducati: this is the spirit that drives the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer in creating a world of experiences designed to let Ducatisti enjoy the pure pleasure of riding.

As part of this vision, Expedition Masters stands out as an exclusive travel programme created for the most adventurous motorcyclists, offering the opportunity to explore some of the most incredible, evocative and unspoilt places on the planet on Ducati motorcycles. The new Multistrada V4 Rally and DesertX will be among the protagonists of these expeditions, ideal travel companions for tackling unique routes and exclusive off-road itineraries.

Expedition Masters combines top-level organisation with a strong focus on riding safety. Participants can always rely on the presence and guidance of qualified instructors who, in off-road Expedition Masters journeys, will also provide riding training sessions aimed at improving technique and making the most of each motorcycle’s potential in complete safety.

The programme also includes accommodation in exclusive, high-end facilities and experiences dedicated to discovering the local culture and traditions of the regions visited. Completing the offering are dedicated technical assistance and a professional photo and video service, ensuring a structured, engaging and completely worry-free journey, allowing participants to fully enjoy every kilometre and every emotion along the way.

Thanks to the renewed collaboration with Dainese, a key partner in both the design and philosophy of the Expedition Masters programme, participants will be equipped with Dainese technical apparel and AGV Touring helmets, ensuring comfort, performance and safety across a wide range of riding conditions, even the most extreme, for a truly uncompromising riding experience. In addition, the SCORPIONTM Trail II and SCORPIONTM Rally tyres, provided by Ducati’s historic partner Pirelli, will deliver top-class performance on every type of terrain, from asphalt to the most demanding surfaces. Finally, in support of the logistical organisation and services, Ducati and Dainese will be joined by ATPI Motorsport Travel, a leading tour operator in the travel and events sector.

Here are the key experiences of the Expedition Masters 2026.

Italy: celebrating 100 years of Ducati while discovering Italy in the spirit of the 19th-century Grand Tour

The first experience features an 1,800-km route over 8 days, scheduled from 6 to 13 July, taking place on some of Italy’s most beautiful roads riding the Ducati Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V2 S and the new Multistrada V4 Rally—a journey through history, culture and passion.

The route begins at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, during the thirteenth edition of the World Ducati Week, paying tribute to a century of passion, innovation and Italian style from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. From here, riding bikes from the Ducati Multistrada family, the journey evokes the spirit of the Grand Tours of the 19th century, when travellers and aristocrats crossed Italy in search of art, history and iconic landscapes.

Participants will ride through extraordinary cities and locations: Venice, suspended between water and culture; Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Pearl of the Dolomites; the Alps and legendary mountain passes such as Pordoi and Stelvio; Lake Garda, Verona and Mantua, before returning to the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale.

An itinerary that turns riding on two wheels into an experience of culture, history and passion, celebrating Ducati tradition and the spirit of discovery of Italy at its most authentic.

Ducati DesertX: a journey among Iceland’s volcanoes, glaciers and black deserts

The second experience, in Iceland, is an adventure combining road and off-road riding over approximately 1,500 km, crossing some of the most extreme and spectacular landscapes on the planet. A journey designed for those seeking exploration, riding technique and authentic emotions. The experience will be offered across three dates: 18–24 July, 25–31 July and 2–8 August.

Over seven days, participants will tackle kilometres of Icelandic tracks and roads, riding through active volcanoes, glaciers, black lava deserts and breathtaking scenery. The undisputed star of the adventure will be the new Ducati DesertX, the ideal companion for confidently and precisely handling such varied and spectacular terrain, putting each rider’s skills to the test aboard a true maxi enduro.

The routes require a good level of experience, particularly in off-road riding, but the entire journey will be constantly supervised by professional instructors, ensuring support, safety and assistance throughout every stage of the experience.

From San Francisco to Yellowstone National Park: an epic North American road adventure

This epic journey through the wonders of North America, covering 4,800 km in September, will begin and end in San Francisco, the beating heart of California and an ideal base for an on-the-road adventure across some of the continent’s most fascinating territories, riding the Ducati Multistrada range.

From the Pacific coast, the route heads inland toward legendary landscapes such as the majestic forests of Sequoia, Yosemite and Yellowstone, the vast horizons of Utah and Idaho, the endless deserts of Nevada, the plains of Wyoming, the great ranches of Montana and the historic gold mines of Oregon. Each stage offers spectacular scenery and unique riding challenges, designed for those who experience the road as something truly authentic.

The return to California delivers one of the most iconic finales imaginable: the legendary Pacific Coast Highway 1, suspended above the ocean and leading to the famous Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, a universal symbol of freedom and adventure.

From the Futa Pass to the Amalfi Coast: a two-wheel journey through southern Italy

This experience will take participants on a discovery of landscapes, culture and history astride the Multistrada range through the heart of Italy. The 1,800-km itinerary, running from 10 to 17 October, departs from the Ducati Museum and unfolds over six stages that combine riding pleasure with unforgettable scenery toward southern Italy, once again echoing the spirit of the Grand Tour explorers.

Riders will cross the legendary Futa and Raticosa passes, where the Multistrada V2 and V4 were born, following a route through the most authentic heart of Italy, designed to turn each stage into a journey of discovery and pure riding enjoyment. From the refined atmospheres of Florence and Siena, cradles of art and tradition, the route reaches the timeless grandeur of Rome, before continuing along the spectacular curves and iconic vistas of the Amalfi Coast, where road and landscape merge in a finale of extraordinary beauty.

Expedition Masters is part of the DRE Travel Adventures 2026 calendar.

For further information on schedules, tours, event programmes and registration, please visit the dedicated section on the Ducati website and the “Travels and Courses” section on dainese.com.

