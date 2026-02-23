Ducati’s Centenary meets contemporary art: the third edition of the Officina Arte Ducati Award has been assigned

The Officina Arte Ducati Awarded, with which the motorcycle manufacturer participated in the 49th edition of Arte Fiera, was awarded to Italian artist Diego Perrone

A red ballpoint pen drawing that conveys dynamism, speed, and precision, fully in line with Ducati’s Centenary theme “A Century Made of Seconds”

Perrone’s work will enrich Ducati’s corporate collection in Borgo Panigale, supported by Fondazione Ducati

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 10 February 2026 – Ducati’s participation in the 49th edition of Arte Fiera, held in Bologna from February 6 to 8, concluded with the awarding of the third edition of the Officina Arte Ducati Award, confirming the dialogue between two realities deeply rooted in their territory and united in representing Emilia-Romagna’s connection with the world of art, design, and contemporary culture.

The 2026 edition has taken on a particularly significant value, as part of the narrative of the Centenary since the foundation of Ducati and in dialogue with the celebratory theme “A Century Made of Seconds”. A theme deeply rooted in the motorcycle manufacturer’s identity: a tribute to the tracks, racing competition, and those fractions of a second that separate victory from defeat, but also a celebration of the value of every instant, capable of remaining etched in the memory and becoming unforgettable. A concentration of time into moments of intensity, just as happens in moments of artistic creation.

The prize was awarded to Italian artist Diego Perrone, one of the most important artists of his generation and represented by the Galleria Umberto Di Marino (Naples), for a red ballpoint pen drawing, selected for its ability to interpret, through an essential and controlled gesture, the values ​​of dynamism, speed, and precision, which have always been central to Ducati’s history and to artistic research since the early 1900s.

The winner was selected by a jury composed of Cristiana Perrella, artistic director of the MACRO – Museum of Contemporary Art in Rome, Luca Cerizza, independent curator and art critic, and Stefano Tarabusi, Design Manager of Ducati Motor Holding. During the awards ceremony, Tarabusi declared: “We are particularly pleased to have arrived at the third edition of the Officina Arte Ducati Award and to continue this collaboration with Arte Fiera. Diego Perrone’s work struck us for its use of an apparently simple medium such as the ballpoint pen, employed with remarkable virtuosity. A controlled and precise gesture that is, at the same time, intense and dynamic, conveying an abstract mass of speed, rhythm, and movement: elements strongly aligned with the values that have always characterized Ducati.”

Perrone’s work will become part of Ducati’s corporate collection in Borgo Panigale, supported by Fondazione Ducati, joining works by Alberto Tadiello and Marinella Senatore, winners of the 2024 and 2025 editions of Arte Fiera, alongside Fortitudo Mea Levitate, a marble sculpture inspired by the Panigale, and the work by Andrea Crespi inspired by the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia.

The love for beauty has always been an integral part of Ducati’s DNA: the motorcycles from Borgo Panigale are born as a magical combination of technology and beauty, capable of generating emotions and establishing a natural dialogue with the world of art. In this sense, the collaboration with an international artistic event such as Arte Fiera is part of a path that Ducati has been cultivating for time, including participation in important cultural events and collaborations with contemporary artists, such as Andrea Crespi.

Source : Ducati