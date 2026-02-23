 

Ducati Formula 73: legendary inspiration for a timeless motorcycle

By: Published on 23 February 2026

  • Produced in a limited series of 873 numbered units, the Formula 73 celebrates the Super Sport 750 Desmo, one the most iconic models in Ducati history.
  • An Urban Café Racer that combines modern technology with the authentic charm of the 750 Super Sport Desmo.
  • The short film A Piece of Timeless celebrates the birth of this special bike.

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 12 February, 2026 – In its centenary year, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer presents the Formula 73, a motorcycle that revives, in a modern version, the spirit of a model and an era that helped create the Ducati legend and inspired the principles that still guide it today. The Formula 73 celebrates the 750 Super Sport Desmo, the first Ducati road bike equipped with a desmodromic valve timing system.

