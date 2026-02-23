 

Ducati Factory Made: colours, options and accessories for the Multistrada V4 directly from the Borgo Panigale factory

By: Published on 23 February 2026

  • Ducati Factory Made brings customisation directly to the Borgo Panigale production line for the first time
  • The programme debutsin Europe on the Multistrada V4 and allows enthusiasts to configure their dream bike at the time of ordering
  • The programme allows riders to customise their bike with exclusive colour schemes and liveries: a wide choice of colours from the Icone, Style (glossy), Sophistication (matt), Performance Liveries and Ducati Corse Liveries series.
  • The Ducati Factory Made programme is enriched by a new chapter in the collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, integrating some of the Ad Personam colours into the configurator

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 16 February, 2025 – Ducati introduces Ducati Factory Made (DFM), the new programme that brings motorcycle customisation directly to the Borgo Panigale production line for the first time.

The programme debuts in Europe with the Multistrada V4 and allows enthusiasts to configure their dream bike with almost tailor-made detail at the time of ordering, with options installed directly on the production line.

With Ducati Factory Made, the motorcycle is delivered as desired by the customer, without the need for further after-sales interventions or modifications. In-line assembly ensures uniformity of assembly and high quality standards consistent with Ducati processes.

Source : Ducati

