ANNOUNCING THE TUAREG EXPERIENCE: WESTERN FRONTIER

A THREE-PART PREMIUM FLY AND RIDE ADVENTURE THROUGH THE SOUTHWESTERN US FRONTIER WITH THE NEW TUAREG 660 RALLY

NEW YORK, NY – February 13, 2026 – Aprilia invites the lionhearted to join their fleet of Tuareg 660 Rally’s on three unforgettable adventure routes traversing the most scenic regions of the Wild West with the launch of the Tuareg Experience: Western Frontier. From April 24th to May 7th, 2026, the Tuareg Experience crosses Utah, touches Arizona, and ends in the Nevada desert, from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas. Riders may join one 5-6 day leg of the three-part adventure, or brave the entire 14-day trek. Aprilia’s team will take care of the logistics: a new Tuareg 660 Rally to ride, premium glamping accommodations, delicious food, and a professional hospitality team to support the motorcycle trip of a lifetime. It’s never been easier to experience a bucket-list off-road riding adventure.

A Rush of Freedom, Far from the Beaten Track

The North Ride will explore the iconic Bonneville Salt Flats, traverse canyons and ancient tracks, pitch camp at the edge of the world, and end in offroad paradise – Moab. The first group will cover the most ground, riding a total of 860 miles in 6 days, from April 24th to 29th.

The Central Ride will start in Moab, climbing up into Manti-La Sal National Forest through flowy trails before descending into the Valley of the Gods and a campsite among the monoliths. Burr Trail then twists and turns among red rocks, and the ride concludes in Boulder. Riders will conquer 745 miles in 5 days from April 29th to May 3rd.

The South Ride offers an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the view. Beginning in Boulder’s Escalante Scenic Byway, the group will meander through Zion’s epic canyons, coral pink sand dunes, then a hidden playground in Arizona, before returning to civilization – the shimmering desert city of Las Vegas. The final leg of the Western adventure will explore 745 miles in 5 days, from May 3rd to 7th.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally

The Tuareg 660 Rally will become your ultimate off-road steed, the perfect motorcycle to tame the Wild West. A two-time winner of the Africa Eco Race, the Tuareg 660 Rally is engineered to excel in desert environments. This lightweight adventure motorcycle is equipped with high-performance components that will make you feel like a champion.

Event Highlights

Fly and Ride – Comprehensive logistics: find the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally included in the package and ready at your departure destination.

– Comprehensive logistics: find the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally included in the package and ready at your departure destination. Choose Your Adventure – Tackle the entire itinerary or just certain sections. Join the convoy on the dates that suit you best.

Premium Glamping and Unique Hotels – Stay in 5-star bivouacs in unique and remote locations and decompress in characteristic hotels for an unforgettable travel experience.

– Stay in 5-star bivouacs in unique and remote locations and decompress in characteristic hotels for an unforgettable travel experience. Ride at Your Level – Groups will be divided by experience level to ensure a fun, safe, and challenging experience for all. Pro Rally instructors will be available to help level-up your riding skills as you build confidence and perfect technique.

– Groups will be divided by experience level to ensure a fun, safe, and challenging experience for all. Pro Rally instructors will be available to help level-up your riding skills as you build confidence and perfect technique. Professional Support Team – Staff and support vehicles will ready handle luggage transportation, roadside repairs, and first aid. Aprilia’s hospitality team will be available to meet your needs at every step of the way, so you can focus on enjoying the ride.

Event Overview

Dates & Routes: North Ride: April 24 – 29 (Salt Lake City to Moab)



Starting from: $4,300 USD

Central Ride: April 29 – May 3 (Moab to Boulder)

Starting from: $3,400 USD

South Ride: May 3 – 7 (Boulder to Las Vegas)

Starting from: $3,800 USD

Full Ride: April 24 – May 7 (Salt Lake City to Las Vegas)

Starting from: $9,400 USD

*Pricing subject to daily conversion changes.

Promotional Pricing:

Book before February 20th to receive 10% off



Book before March 15th to receive 5% off

Bike Provided: NEW Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally

NEW Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally Lodging: Individual glamping and hotel accommodations included.

Individual glamping and hotel accommodations included. Meals: Full board provided throughout the event.

Rider Requirements

Intermediate riding experience recommended (on/off-road).

Full protective gear required (helmet, jacket, pants, gloves, boots).

Proof of identity and health insurance mandatory.

Riders must arrange their own transportation to route start.

Registration & More Information

Spaces are limited and expected to sell out quickly. For more details or to register, visit https://www.aprilia.com/us_EN/aprilia-world/tuareg-experience-2026 or contact marketing@us.piaggio.com.

Ticket sales and tour logistics will be facilitated by Aprilia America’s trusted partner, Balise Enduro Expeditions.

Source : Aprilia