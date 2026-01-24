TRIUMPH INTRODUCES MAJOR 2026 UPDATES TO TRIDENT 660 AND TIGER SPORT 660

MORE POWER, SHARPER STYLE AND ENHANCED CAPABILITY

Triumph announces significant updates to its 660cc road-focused range, with the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 receiving significant upgrades

Higher performance 660cc triple engine producing 94 HP and 50.2 ft-lb of torque

New bodywork and graphic schemes for both models

A bigger fuel tank for the Tiger Sport 660

Chassis refinements and improved ride quality for both models, with a revised frame and new Showa rear suspension unit for the Trident 660

Triumph is taking its popular Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 to the next level with significant updates to both models. These updates deliver more performance, making the Trident 660 a much sportier choice, and improving the touring capability of the Tiger Sport 660 with added character and excitement.

At the heart of the upgrade is a major engine enhancement. Both models now feature a higher performance 660cc triple engine, producing an impressive 94 HP and 50 ft-lb of torque. This step up in power puts the Trident 660 at the top of middleweight roadster class, while the Tiger Sport 660 combines its new performance with improved touring capability for riders who want to go further, asserting its position as the ultimate all-around middleweight.

The updates don’t stop at the engine. The Trident 660 gains a more muscular stance with new bodywork and a chiseled fuel tank, reinforcing its athletic roadster attitude. The Tiger Sport 660 introduces a larger 4.9-gal (18.6-liter) fuel tank and new bodywork including updated radiator cowls, improving range and weather protection on long rides.

Both models retain their agile, confidence-inspiring handling, now complemented by chassis refinements and improved ride quality. The Trident 660 benefits from a new Showa rear suspension unit for improved adjustability. The Tiger Sport 660 retains its accessible ergonomics and low seat height, ensuring comfort for everyday riding and long-distance touring.

The latest updates to the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 are complemented by bold new color schemes and graphics that enhance their distinctive styling. For the Trident 660, the vibrant Cosmic Yellow and Stone Grey take center stage as premium paint options.

The Tiger Sport 660 introduces Interstellar Blue with Mineral Grey alongside Silver Ice with Intense Orange as its striking new color options. These fresh designs give riders great options to personalize their bike while maintaining Triumph’s premium finish and attention to detail.

Updated 660cc triple engine

Both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 benefit from the higher-performance version of Triumph’s 660cc Triple, achieved through a series of mechanical changes and a new engine tune. Peak power is now 94 HP at 11,250 rpm, an increase of 13.8 HP, with the redline raised by 20% to 12,650 rpm for a livelier top end. Torque also sees an uplift to 50.2 ft-lb (68 Nm) at 8,250 rpm, with 80% of that available from 3,000 rpm right through to almost 12,000 rpm, ensuring strong and flexible performance across the rev range.

This combination makes the Trident 660 sportier and more engaging, while the Tiger Sport 660 offers added touring capability, whether riding two-up or fully loaded.

A key part of the performance upgrade comes from significant changes to the engine hardware, including a move from a single throttle body to three individual 1.73 in. (44mm) throttle bodies, one for each cylinder. This update further enhances the sporty nature of Triumph’s three-cylinder design, delivering the ideal balance of strong low-down torque with even more mid-range and top-end power. These changes work in harmony with the new engine tune to provide riders with a more responsive and characterful experience across the rev range.

Further enhancing performance and responsiveness, the engine benefits from a larger, front-mounted airbox that improves airflow and delivers a more engaging induction sound. The cylinder head has also been re-engineered with larger exhaust valves and a higher-lift cam profile to optimize combustion and power delivery. To manage the increased performance, the cooling system has been upgraded with a larger, repositioned radiator and fan, maintaining efficient temperature control even in demanding riding conditions.

Completing the performance package is a new engine tune that brings a series of refinements. Alongside the increased torque and raised redline, the calibration has been optimized for smoother low-RPM throttle openings and improved overall throttle response. These changes ensure the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 deliver accessible and predictable performance with added excitement across the rev range.

The performance upgrades are complemented by a series of key component revisions. The exhaust system now features a 3-into-1 header design with a revised catalyst and an underslung silencer, contributing to both efficiency and the distinctive Triple sound.

The six-speed gearbox has been updated with new input and output shafts, revised gear ratios and final drive, plus recalibrated Triumph Shift Assist for smoother, more precise changes. A new slip and assist clutch further enhance ease of use, reducing lever effort and improving control for everyday riding and longer journeys.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“Both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 have built a huge following worldwide, attracting riders of all ages and experience levels, from those new to motorcycling to experienced riders. The Trident 660 has also brought more female riders to Triumph than any other model in our line-up. These bikes have won multiple awards and introduced a new group of riders to the Triumph brand.

“For 2026, we’ve taken both bikes to the next level. The result is a significant performance increase, which puts the Trident 660 back at the top of its class and secures the Tiger Sport 660’s position as the segment leader. Alongside this, both models gain important chassis and styling updates that enhance their presence and capability, while retaining the accessibility that have made them so popular.

“The Tiger Sport 660 sits within the Adventure Sport-Touring segment, appealing to riders who want a versatile bike for commuting during the week, fun riding at weekends, and longer touring trips – often two-up and fully loaded. The Trident 660, on the other hand, is a middleweight roadster that has become a favorite for riders looking for an agile, stylish machine for urban riding and spirited back-road fun. These updates ensure both models continue to deliver exactly what their riders value most, with even more performance and refinement.”

TRIDENT 660 – TRIPLE THE THRILL

The new Trident 660 combines thrilling performance, agile handling, rider-focused technology, and distinctive muscular styling with a class-leading low cost of ownership – making it the perfect entry point to the Triumph family.

Class-Leading Performance with Everyday Usability

The new Trident 660 delivers a significant step up in performance for 2026. Powered by the latest evolution of Triumph’s 660cc triple engine, it now produces 94 HP at 11,250rpm; an increase of 13.8 HP (14 PS) over the previous generation, and 50.2 ft-lb (68Nm) of peak torque at 8,250rpm. With 80% of that torque available from 3,000rpm through to almost 12,000rpm, riders benefit from instant response at every twist of the throttle.

Key to this improvement is a series of internal engine changes, including the introduction of three individual 1.73 in. (44mm) throttle bodies, a larger airbox, revised cylinder head, and a new engine tune. The redline has been raised by 20% to 12,650rpm, giving the Trident 660 an even more engaging top end, while maintaining the smooth, linear power delivery that makes it easy and enjoyable to ride every day. As a triple, the Trident 660 offers the perfect combination of low-down torque, and now with even more mid and top end power, providing accessible and useable everyday performance.

The distinctive triple soundtrack remains a defining feature, now enriched by the triple throttle bodies and the enhanced induction system, complemented by a compact underslung silencer. A revised exhaust system with a 3-into-1 header and updated catalyst ensures compliance with the latest standards without compromising character.

The six-speed gearbox has been refined with updated shafts, revised ratios, and recalibrated Triumph Shift Assist for quicker, smoother gear changes. A slip and assist clutch reduces lever effort and improves control, making the Trident 660 ideal for urban riding and longer journeys.

Muscular Stance Meets Premium Finish

The 2026 Trident 660 introduces new bodywork and styling updates that give the bike a more muscular stance and athletic attitude. There is a redesigned, wider fuel tank with chiseled knee cut-outs, and a new split rider and passenger seat, with a new accessory seat cowl for solo riders. The updated headlight mount and new headlight enhance the bike’s presence. Riders can further personalize their Trident with accessory options such as a color-coded fly screen or bar-end mirrors.

Attention to detail is evident throughout, with subtle Triumph branding on the handlebar clamp, fuel cap, and integrated into the headlight and taillight. Cables and hoses are neatly hidden for a clean, premium finish.

Two contemporary color options are available for the Trident 660 in the USA and Canada: Cosmic Yellow and Stone Grey, each complemented by distinctive graphics that reinforce the Trident’s modern roadster identity.

Revised Frame and Premium Suspension

The Trident 660 retains its agile, confidence-inspiring handling, now enhanced with chassis updates for 2026. A revised frame and new Showa rear suspension unit with preload and rebound adjustment join the premium Showa 1.61 in. (41mm) USD big piston forks at the front, delivering 4.72 in. (120mm) of travel. At the rear, the new RSU offers 5.12 in. (130mm) of travel and improved adjustability, allowing riders to fine-tune their setup for a sportier roadster ride.

Lightweight cast aluminum wheels and Michelin Road 5 tires provide excellent grip and feedback in all conditions, while twin 12.2 in. (310mm) discs with two-piston Nissin calipers deliver strong, predictable braking performance. Braided brake lines and a span-adjustable brake lever ensure consistent feel and control.

Natural ergonomics make the Trident 660 easy to ride at any speed. A low seat height of 31.89 in. (810mm) and slim stand-over aid slow-speed maneuvers, while new wider handlebars for 2026 offer greater leverage and comfort. Combined with the bike’s low wet weight of 429.9lb (195kg), these updates reinforce the Trident’s reputation for agility and rider confidence.

Connectivity and Convenience Built In

The Trident 660 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of rider-focused technology designed to enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. Ride-by-wire throttle enables three riding modes, Sport, Road and Rain, each optimizing throttle response, ABS, and traction control settings for different conditions.

A six-axis IMU enables Optimized Cornering ABS and switchable Optimized Cornering Traction Control, providing reassurance and control at all lean angles, enhancing confidence in any riding conditions. Triumph Shift Assist allows clutchless up and down shifts, while cruise control is fitted as standard, making longer rides more comfortable.

The instrument setup combines a color TFT display with an LCD screen, delivering clear, easy-to-read information. MyTriumph Connectivity comes as standard, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, music, and call control. Full LED lighting, including the new headlight design, ensures excellent visibility and a distinctive look.

TIGER SPORT 660 – ADVENTURE EXTENDED

The new Tiger Sport 660 combines upgraded performance, agile handling, enhanced touring capability, and rider-focused technology with a class-leading low cost of ownership, cementing its position as the ultimate middleweight all-rounder.

Class Leading Triple Advantage

As the only three-cylinder engine in this category, the Tiger Sport 660 already provides class leading everyday performance, with the perfect combination of low-down torque, mid-range and more top-end power. For 2026, and the introduction of the updated 660cc triple engine, it now produces 94 HP (95PS) at 11,250rpm, which is an increase of 13.8 HP (14PS), and 50.2 ft-lb (68Nm) of peak torque at 8,250rpm. With 80% of that torque available from 3,000rpm through to almost 12,000rpm, riders will enjoy strong, flexible performance and intuitive throttle response at any point on the rev range, ideal for riding two-up, or fully loaded for touring.

As with the Trident 660, this step up in performance comes from significant engine hardware changes, including three individual 1.73 (44mm) throttle bodies, a larger airbox, revised cylinder head, and a new engine tune. The redline has been raised by 20% to 12,650rpm, giving the Tiger Sport 660 an even more engaging top end while retaining the smooth, linear delivery that makes it easy to ride every day.

The distinctive triple soundtrack remains a hallmark of the Tiger Sport 660, now enriched by the triple throttle bodies and new induction system, complemented by a compact underslung silencer. A revised exhaust system with a 3-into-1 header and updated catalyst ensures compliance with the latest standards without compromising character.

The six-speed gearbox has been refined with updated shafts, revised ratios, and recalibrated Triumph Shift Assist for quicker, smoother gear changes. A slip and assist clutch reduces lever effort and improves control, making the Tiger Sport 660 ideal for urban riding and long-distance touring.

Enhanced Presence for Every Adventure

The 2026 Tiger Sport 660 introduces new bodywork and styling updates that enhance its presence and touring capability. New bodywork enhances the Tiger Sport’s presence, with a more substantial front end and angular side profile, creating clean lines and that distinctive sporty style. New radiator cowls and a refined front-end design improve weather protection and comfort.

The larger 4.9 gal (18.6-liter) fuel tank increases range for longer adventures, while the adjustable windscreen can be easily adjusted with one hand, taking the height from 51.65 in. (1312mm) to 54.92 in. (1395mm). Accessory options such as heated grips and handguards provide additional comfort in challenging conditions.

A comprehensive range of luggage options is also available, including color coded panniers offering a combined 15.06 gal (57 liters) of capacity and a top box providing an additional 12.94 gal (49 liters), enough for two helmets. This combines to make the Tiger Sport 660 ideal for commuting, weekend rides, and extended touring.

The Tiger Sport’s distinctive design is finished with subtle Triumph branding and premium details throughout. Color schemes include the dramatic Interstellar Blue & Mineral Grey or Silver Ice & Intense Orange.

Sportier Setup and Enhanced Touring Capability

The Tiger Sport 660 retains its agile, confidence-inspiring handling, now enhanced with chassis updates for 2026. A revised frame accommodates the new engine and triple throttle bodies, while premium Showa suspension ensures comfort and control.

At the front, Showa separate function USD forks deliver 150mm of travel, paired with a Showa monoshock RSU at the rear offering 5.91 in. (150mm) of travel and remote preload adjustment for quick changes when riding two-up or fully loaded.

A wet weight of 465.2 lb (211kg), lightweight cast aluminum wheels, and Michelin Road 5 tires provide excellent grip and confidence in all conditions. Twin 12.2 in. (310mm) discs with Nissin calipers deliver strong, predictable braking performance, supported by braided brake lines and a span-adjustable brake lever for consistent feel.

The upright riding position and low seat height of 32.87 in. (835mm), help to inspire confidence, while spacious ergonomics and integrated passenger seat ensure comfort for both rider and passenger. Accessory options include a dual low seat, reducing seat height to 31.89 in (810mm), and a dual comfort seat for enhanced long-distance comfort.

Integrated Tech for All Conditions

The Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of rider-focused technology fitted as standard, designed to enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. Ride-by-wire throttle enables three riding modes – Sport, Road and Rain– each optimizing throttle response, ABS, and traction control settings for different conditions.

A six-axis IMU supports Optimized Cornering ABS and switchable Optimized Cornering Traction Control, providing reassurance and control at all lean angles. Triumph Shift Assist allows clutchless up and down shifts, while one touch cruise control is fitted as standard to help reduce fatigue on longer rides.

The instrument setup combines a color TFT display with an LCD screen, delivering clear, easy-to-read information. MyTriumph Connectivity comes as standard, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, music, and call control. Full LED lighting, including a new headlight design, ensures excellent visibility and a distinctive look.

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE, READY TO RIDE

Both the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 deliver unbeatable value and an unrivalled low cost of ownership. With class-leading 10,000-mile service intervals, the lowest workshop time in the category, and competitively priced parts, riders spend more time on the road and less in the workshop.

Every bike comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, covering not only the motorcycle but any genuine Triumph accessories purchased with it.The new Trident 660 is available from $9,145 USD / $11,145 CAD, and the Tiger Sport 660 from $10,445 USD / $12,345 CAD. Both models will be in Triumph dealers beginning March 2026. More information can be found at Triumphmotorcycles.com.

