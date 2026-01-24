RAW, UNFILTERED NAKED PERFORMANCE: THE KTM DUKE RANGE SETS THE PACE FOR THE NEW YEAR

KTM roars into the new year with its most complete Naked lineup to date, delivering raw performance for every rider – from lightweight urban agility to full-scale, knock-out punch Hyper-Naked domination.

The DUKE range showcases bold design evolution, cutting-edge technology, and the unmistakable attitude that has defined the DUKE family for three decades. With models spanning from compact city performers to range-topping powerhouses, KTM continues to set new benchmarks in the Naked motorcycle segment.

2026 KTM 390 DUKE

The KTM 390 DUKE maintains its leadership as the ultimate all-round lightweight Naked, fusing everyday practicality with impressive performance. Equipped with a strong single-cylinder engine, premium technology, and performance-focused ergonomics, it delivers a big-bike feel in an agile, accessible package. For 2026, that gets further enhanced with an all-new WP FCR4 brake caliper for improved stopping performance, as well as two new colorways for added street presence.

2027 KTM 990 DUKE

The KTM 990 DUKE elevates the mid-weight segment with hard-hitting parallel-twin power, sharp design, and class-leading rider tech. Compact, aggressive, and engineered for ultimate road performance, it represents next-generation DUKE DNA and a thrilling step forward in responsiveness and ride dynamics – bringing an all-new colorway to the battlefield. This model takes advantage of the KTM 4 Year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty.

2026 KTM 990 DUKE R

First seen at EICMA in 2024, the KTM 990 DUKE R has finally gone into production. Engineered for riders who demand maximum precision, the KTM 990 DUKE R features an 8.8-inch touchscreen TFT with offline map navigation, increased power figures, Brembo brakes, and fully-adjustable WP APEX suspension with linkage at the rear. This also makes it the most performance-focused expression of the new platform, offering track-inspired performance in a street-ready chassis. This model takes advantage of the KTM 4 Year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty.

2026 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO

At the peak of the lineup, the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO redefines hyper-naked performance with staggering power, advanced aerodynamics, and cutting-edge chassis engineering. Already a proven formula, the aggressive design delivers unprecedented dominance, standing as the most extreme street iteration of “THE BEAST” to date, bringing semi-active suspension, cornering ABS, and cutting-edge rider aids to the fore. This model takes advantage of the KTM 4 Year Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty.

Enhancing the new generation KTM DUKE line-up even further, a comprehensive range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear is specifically designed to fit the new DUKE range and its riders, providing performance, style, protection, and comfort.

The new KTM 390 DUKE and KTM 990 DUKE will be available at authorized KTM dealers early Spring of 2026. The 2026 KTM 990 DUKE R and KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO are in dealers now.

For more news about the KTM NAKED model range, visit KTM.com or your nearest authorized KTM dealer.