NEVER STOP: THE 2026 KTM 990 RC R RACES ONTO THE STREETS

Throttle hands have been itching for it, and now the production 2026 KTM 990 RC R is on the horizon. And, for riders, this highly-anticipated new Supersport entry from KTM is ready to widen the thrills of the street and narrow the margins for lap-times on track.

The KTM 990 RC R arrives with elevated specifications and serves as a refined ‘R’platform that will have you READY TO RACE, but is also engineered with the ergonomics for day-to-day use and offers the best of both arenas. This up-specced model will reset the perception of performance, enjoyment, and style in the next generation Supersport segment.

A natural extension of the KTM RC line-up, the KTM 990 RC R has been years in the making with a wealth of data garnered by KTM’s Research and Development, as well as aerodynamic data from its Motorsport program. Fabricated and assembled in Austria, the bike has a purpose-built steel chassis (and diecast aluminum subframe) with exceptional front-end feel, in addition to a firm, agile character that still offers immense stability. The powerful LC8c engine cranks out class-leading horsepower and torque, launching the machine away from any traffic light as though it was the front row of the grid.

Sporting DNA is immediately transparent through the aesthetic of the KTM 990 RC R with the wind tunnel-developed aerodynamics, 320 mm Brembo 4-piston caliper HyPure brakes, attuned bodywork, WP APEX suspension and 8.8” TFT dash that reveals the Ride Modes: RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and CUSTOM. Optional Ride Modes include TRACK and two more CUSTOM Modes with telemetry such as lean angle and throttle opening rates for acceleration, as well as four, advanced standard ABS Modes: STREET, SPORT, SUPERMOTO+ and SUPERMOTO ABS.

The specifications of the KTM 990 RC R are a clear indication of the racing genesis of the project, but KTM’s goal is to offer an effective and appealing motorcycle for riders who also want to turn heads on the street. This is evident through its READY TO RACE riding position that is sharp in its stance, while having riders dialed for those longer journeys at speed.

A six-point ergonomics contact patch gives comfy support for knees, arms and hands, and adjustable footrests will accommodate tall or shorter riders, or allow for steeper lean angles at the apex. Weight has been trimmed where possible and remains complemented by attention to detail – inclusive of the 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel tank that enables riders to go the distance.

The 2026 KTM 990 RC R will be coming off production lines in November 2025 and will arrive in authorized KTM dealers soon afterward.

Riaan Neveling, Global KTM Brand Manager: “At KTM we like the fast-paced life and the KTM 990 RC R is a bike that we’ve been impatient to show for some time now. Why? Through all our model segments and strong technology, we know we’ve been missing that motorcycle that gets a certain type of rider excited. We kick ass when it comes to Naked bikes, Adventure bikes and, of course, Offroad, among others, but this is the expression we’ve wanted to deliver for some time. It’s our link to all the efforts to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MotoGP project and our outlet for the sea of information and data that has come the way of our Mattighofen R&D experts.”

The KTM 990 RC R’s journey to realization has been charted from discussions to design to delivery in a special video series that can be seen HERE.

Riders, racers and authentic performance-seekers can choose between orange and black versions of the 2026 KTM 990 RC R.

Plus, KTM has always stayed true to its READY TO RACE core, and the dedicated track rider is no exception. Arriving early 2026, the KTM 990 RC R TRACK is set to make its debut as a pure, track-only machine engineered to deliver performance straight from the Mattighofen production line. Available to order through KTM Authorized Dealers, the KTM 990 RC R TRACK is far more than a street bike conversion. Stripped of unnecessary components and fitted with essentials for serious track use – including a reduced dashboard, dedicated electronics, removed ABS modulator, direct brake lines, a track-optimized gearbox, and more – it’s built to bring riders closer to the apex from day one. Full technical details of this new model will be revealed early next year.

In addition, KTM is set to launch the KTM 990 RC R CUP in Europe during spring 2026. Designed for riders looking to progress beyond standard track days, the KTM 990 RC R CUP offers an accessible entry point into racing without the pressure of competing against seasoned professionals. To further elevate the experience, professional KTM riders will be present at each round, sharing insights and mentoring participants to sharpen their skills on track. The KTM 990 RC R CUP will be open to both the street-homologated version and the dedicated KTM 990 RC R TRACK model. For more info about the CUP go to KTM.com.

Source: KTM