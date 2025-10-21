Four enduro world titles for Metzeler tyres in 2025

Josep Garcia confirms himself as World Champion in the EnduroGP and Enduro1 classes, Andrea Verona in Enduro2 and Axel Semb in the Junior category

Since 2005, Metzeler MCE 6 Days Extreme tyres have won 69 enduro world titles, including all eight of Verona and 7 of Garcia

The last act of the 2025 FIM Enduro World Championship ended in Germany and the riders equipped with Metzeler MCE 6 Days Extreme tyres won four world titles.

Josep Garcia (KTM) is confirmed for the second consecutive year as World Champion of the EnduroGP class and also, for the third consecutive year, of the Enduro1 for a total of seven world titles won in the discipline, two of which are absolute (EnduroGP), and all of them with Metzeler tyres. The Italian Andrea Verona (GASGAS) also obtained the second consecutive world title in the Enduro2 category, achieving a fantastic double and bringing his tally of World Championships won in his career to eight, including one overall and seven in the category, also in this case all with Metzeler tyres. Incredible twist in the Junior class where the provisional leader Kevin Cristino loses the title and hands it over to Axel Semb. Finally, with a double success in Germany, the Italian Pietro Scardina graduated vice champion of the Youth class.

The four titles won this year add to the already rich haul of Metzeler MCE 6 Days Extreme tyres, which in two decades from 2005 to today, have won 69 enduro world titles, including all eight won by Andrea Verona and seven by Josep Garcia.

Less than a month after the last round of the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship with the GP of Italy, the final act of the season took place this weekend in Zschopau, Germany, a small village in Saxony, in front of a large and festive crowd of fans who, on this occasion as in the 2022 GP, once again demonstrated the historical tradition and passion for enduro that is felt in this area.

The weekend of the German GP took place under typically autumnal weather conditions, starting on Friday evening with the Super Test crowded with spectators, followed by two race days each 68 km long. Our riders faced three laps per day in the following order: an Enduro Test 5.8 km long inside a very technical and natural forest, with soft terrain and sections of slippery stones, followed by a first Cross Test 4.8 km long inside a motocross circuit, then, after passing through the paddock for service, an Extreme Test inside a quarry, as demanding as it was spectacular, 1.4 km long and characterised by steep and challenging climbs and descents. To close each lap, the last special test on the program, a second Cross Test, extremely fast and 2.3 km long, inside a large meadow with slippery ground.

With a first and second place on the day, Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was crowned World Champion in the EnduroGP class for the second time in a row, while Andrea Verona (GasGas Factory Racing) took the title of runner-up.

With the Enduro1 class title already clinched at the Italian GP, Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) closes the 2025 season with another one-two. The final podium of the Enduro1 class is the prerogative of the Metzeler riders, with Samuele Bernardini (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) in second position and Morgan Lesiardo (Triumph Italia Racing) in third.

With an exceptional comeback at the German GP and a splendid double, Andrea Verona (GasGas Factory Racing) signed off the season with success and was crowned World Champion in the Enduro2 class.

The Junior class title was decided on Saturday when Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Racing Team) retired after a crash, handing the title to Axel Semb (Fantic Factory Racing Team). On Sunday, Semb managed his few points advantage well by winning his first title in the Junior class.

Finally, in the Youth category, the Italian Pietro Scardina (Fantic Factory Racing Team) ended the season with a splendid double and won the title of vice world champion.

Although they have been designed for riders of the Enduro and Extreme Enduro World Championships, the MCE 6 Days Extreme tyres are also suitable for amateurs of the discipline who want to equip their bike with high-performance tyres that make traction, versatility and the resistance of the knobs their strengths. The MCE 6 Days Extreme tyre range includes a wide variety of specifications designed for different enduro applications and allowing riders to find the solutions that best suit their needs.

Final championship standings (METZELER riders in bold):

EnduroGP

GARCIA Josep (KTM) p.244

VERONA Andrea (GASGAS) p.229

PICHON Zachary (TM MOTO) p.195

Enduro1

GARCIA Josep (KTM) p.273

BERNARDINI Samuele (HONDA) p.205

LESIARDO Morgan (TRIUMPH) p.197

Enduro2

VERONA Andrea (GASGAS) p.255

PICHON Zachary (TM MOTO) p.241

AHLIN Max (KTM) p.177

Enduro3

MCDONALD Hammish (SHERCO) p.271

MAGAIN Antoine (SHERCO) p.247

ROUSSALY Julien (SHERCO) p.189



Junior

SEMB Axel (FANTIC) p.226

CRISTINO Kevin (FANTIC) p.224

JOYON Leo (BETA) p.209

Youth

DAGNA Romain (KTM) p.231

SCARDINA Pietro (FANTIC) p.225

ELGARI Alberto (TM MOTO) p.212

Women

GUTISH Rachel (RIEJU) p.145

ROWETT Rosie (RIEJU) p.126

NOCERA Francesca (HONDA) p.107

Source: Metzeler Tyres