NO CONTEST: SHINE LIKE THE STARS WITH THE FRESH 2026 KTM EXC-F RANGE

KTM’s finest EXC-F dual-sport machinery is refreshed and refined for 2026. And the KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS once again carries the colors and status of the ultimate team event on the international calendar, the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations, currently being held in Italy.

The fresh 2026 styling of the KTM 350 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F shines through with an in-mold graphics package for the new bi-composite plastics. The effect introduces a more vivid orange to the scene but also flashes of red on the forkguards and re-modelled radiator shrouds where redistributed airflow will help with cooling. The high-grip seat cover is now black with similar textured material for the frame protectors, bar pads and radiator shrouds. A new fuel tank shape has also been introduced to maximize fuel consumption.

The 2026 range brings significant suspension upgrades with the tried-and-tested 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork receiving new damping settings and new, lighter, shorter springs, as well as a reworked pressure reservoir that has been adapted with revised geometry of the spring support. A new one-piece hydro stop rounds out the front fork overhaul which also results in an overall weight-saving of 200 grams. Less weight, more performance equals more feel, more confidence.

KTM signature shock technology with the WP XPLOR PDS also benefits from the same attention to setup and optimization as the fork with new settings for the new year. Maintenance is a breeze with no external moving parts to worry about. The constant strive for better traction and stability continues and takes another roll forward.

A new protection cap has been added to the CPC fuel connector for all bikes. This not only provides an added layer against damage but is also another seal to prevent the intrusion of dirt and water. The cooling system on 2026 models has undergone a revision with a new radiator cap. A standard thread allows for easier and faster opening. On a related subject, a standard radiator fan is attached to keep things cool.

THE MISSION: The arrival of the annual 6DAYS means a historic and glorious stage for KTM’s Enduro might. For this year’s gathering of the best riders in the world and the best machinery, KTM is marking the occasion with the special edition KTM 6DAYS for the model year ’26. Numerous updates are in place to optimize performance further and provide distinctive style, and aesthetics in honor of the event form the 2026 KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS. READY TO RACE infuses KTM’s dual-sport engineering, but the KTM 6DAYS is pure expression of the tech and trend necessary to pull away from the pack and look cool while doing so at the oldest FIM offroad contest there is.

THE MOMENT: The 2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations (formerly the ISDE for International Six Days Enduro) is churning terrain around the northern city of Bergamo, Italy, this week and KTM again has a prominent presence in the 99th incarnation of this famous annual fixture. Italy, the UK, the USA, and France have claimed the prestigious World Trophy since the turn of the decade, and more KTM-equipped athletes are currently probing for personal and team glory.

THE MACHINERY: The 2026 KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS edition features several updates to the tried, tested and unbeatable technical offering across the board. Italian territory for the 6DAYS is celebrated with a dedicated livery and blue, white, green and red colors across the bodywork, front mask, forkguards, seat (shaded blue but with factory grippy fabric) and swingarm. The 2026 KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS motorcycle is unmissable, and its unique profile is also recognizable thanks to the orange found on the glossy frame, CNC machined triple clamps, front axle puller, chain guide, frame protectors and Supersprox stealth rear sprocket. 6DAYS branding can also be seen on the handlebars (with a specific bend), silencer and rims.

More 2026 6DAYS highlights include:

– Floating front brake disc and solid rear disc

– Rear brake safety wire

– Weight-saving skid plate

– CNC machined triple clamps

– Continental TKC 80 tires

Further customization to augment the 2026 KTM EXC-F standard and EXC-F 6DAYS machines can be found in the treasure trove of the renewed KTM PowerParts and PowerWear catalogs.

The 2026 KTM 350 EXC-F, KTM 500 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F 6DAYS special edition will be available at authorized KTM dealers starting from September 2025 onward.

