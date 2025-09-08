Multiple CSBK and Trials Champion Jordan Szoke to Contest the 2025 Corduroy Enduro for Kawasaki

Fourteen-time Canadian Superbike Champion and four-time Canadian Trials champion Jordan Szoke will embark on an ambitious attempt to claim victory in the 72nd running of the Corduroy Enduro.

Szoke will draw on his four national trials championships to help overcome the obstacles of the Corduroy, and he knows firsthand how challenging the event can be.

“The last time I rode the Cord was 2013,” Szoke explained. “I was fighting for 2nd but unfortunately near the end I got stuck in a deep mud hole which dropped me to fourth.”

“It was one of the toughest and muddiest races ever with stages getting washed out and people flooding bikes out on transfer stages. By the end I was completely exhausted. It is such a cool and iconic event.”

He’ll compete on a Kawasaki KX250X, with support from Importations Thibault and Kawasaki.

“I am pumped to be there again supporting it as well as Kawasaki and Importations Thibault,” says Szoke. “Being a Kawasaki rider there is awesome because Kawasaki is so involved. They continue to support the sport across all levels.”

Kawasaki support for the class includes on-site demo rides of its diverse KX and KLX off-road line-up, as well as a historic, $48,000 contingency purse on offer for Kawasaki riders who perform well.

This year will see a record number of Kawasaki riders tackle the Cord, including former CSBK Pro Superbike racer and reigning Radical Cup Canada champion Kenny Reidmann plus former Corduroy Vet A champion Joel McDonald.

The 2025 Kawasaki Corduroy Enduro contingency program offers the following prizes for successful Kawasaki riders:

Source: Kawasaki