Husqvarna Mobility unveils its enduro line-up for 2026

Proven range of machines delivers exceptional offroad performance

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to reveal its 2026 enduro line-up. Comprising three TE range 2-strokes and the FE 450 4-stroke model, the range includes a machine for riders of all abilities. All enduro machines will begin to arrive at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting fall of 2025.

Ensuring the entire range delivers best-in-class performance on every kind of terrain, the assembly of each model includes an extensive list of race-tested components. For 2026, new graphics, radiator shrouds, rear fender, and fork guards highlight the visual updates across the line-up, while a fuel line protector improves durability.

Several technical updates have been made to the WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks for improved suspension performance. All four models now feature polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for enhanced damping characteristics. Complementing the updates, new compression and rebound settings have been introduced to the forks, as well as to the WP XACT rear shock, to retain chassis balance and refine the overall handling of each machine.

The 2-stroke offering begins with the TE 150, while the popular TE 250 and TE 300 round out the line-up. All models benefit from cutting-edge technology, with Throttle Body Injection (TBI) delivering smooth and predictable power to the rear wheel.

The 4-stroke FE 450 is equipped with advanced technology, including a choice of two engine maps that are accompanied by selectable Traction Control and a Quickshifter. These features maximize performance on any terrain and allow for a personalized riding experience.

Technical highlights:

New graphics for a classic, Swedish-inspired look

New radiator shrouds enhance aesthetics and improve ergonomics

New threaded radiator cap simplifies inspection of the coolant level

New fuel line protection cap boosts durability

Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer improved damping and overall handling

WP XACT rear shock features tool-free adjusters and new settings to complement the forks

Radiator fans fitted on FE 450 to maintain optimal engine temperature

Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems provide performance and reliability

Perfectly balanced hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

High-performance GSK discs offer exceptional braking power

Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines delivers controllable power

Quickshifter ensures smooth upshifting on FE 450, even under heavy load

Map Select Switch on 2-stroke models selects between two engine maps

Multifunctional Map Select Switch on FE 450 selects between two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter and Traction Control buttons

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics

High-performance LED headlight for exceptional light output

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips

Competition-orientated start/stop button

Reliable electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

The 2026 enduro line-up from Husqvarna Mobility will be available at authorized dealerships fall of 2025.

Source: Husqvarna