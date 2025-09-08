Husqvarna Mobility unveils its dual-sport FE 501s for 2026

Class-leading machine delivers exceptional street and offroad performance

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to reveal its 2026 dual-sport FE 501s, offering best-in-class performance on any terrain. This machine will begin to arrive at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting fall of 2025.

The competition-derived, street-legal FE 501s includes an extensive list of race-tested components, delivering unmatched ridability and build quality. For 2026, new graphics, radiator shrouds, rear fender, and fork guards highlight the visual updates, while a fuel line protector improves durability, and a redesigned fuel tank shape maximizes fuel consumption.

Several technical updates have been made to the WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks for improved suspension performance. The FE 501s now features polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for enhanced damping characteristics. Complementing the updates, new compression and rebound settings have been introduced to the forks, as well as to the WP XACT rear shock, to retain chassis balance and refine the overall handling.

Equipped with Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems, ProTaper handlebars, Continental TKC 80 tires, and advanced technology, this dual-sport maximizes performance on any terrain and allows for an unstoppable riding experience.

Technical highlights:

New graphics for a classic, Swedish-inspired look

New radiator shrouds enhance aesthetics and improve ergonomics

New threaded radiator cap simplifies inspection of the coolant level

New fuel line protection cap boosts durability

New fuel tank shape maximizes fuel consumption

Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer improved damping and overall handling

WP XACT rear shock features tool-free adjusters and new settings to complement the forks

Radiator fans maintain optimal engine temperature

Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems provide performance and reliability

Perfectly balanced hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame

Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

High-performance GSK discs offer exceptional braking power

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics

High-performance LED headlight for exceptional light output

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips

Reliable electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

The 2026 FE 501s from Husqvarna Mobility will be available at authorized dealerships beginning fall of 2025.

Source: Husqvarna