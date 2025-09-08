Honda Confirms New Flagship Trail Bike for 2026

ALPHARETTA, Georgia – American Honda today introduced the CRF300F, a flagship machine for the brand’s extremely popular trail-bike lineup. Replacing the CRF250F, the CRF300F features a larger 294cc engine and an upgraded six‑speed transmission, offering more power and versatility than its predecessor.

Additional upgrades are aimed at improved handling and overall ride quality. The conventional fork features new settings for better resistance to bottoming, while the bottom triple clamp and rear-suspension link are constructed from aluminum instead of steel, reducing weight and improving feel. The graphics and newly shaped radiator shrouds echo the look of the CRF Performance machines currently dominating professional motocross, while additional changes—including an oil cooler and a switch to a more heat-resistant clutch-disc material—are intended to maintain the CRF-F family’s deserved reputation for reliability and approachability.

“Honda has an unmatched track record of producing fun, approachable, durable trail bikes that make the thrill of off-road adventure in beautiful spaces accessible to riders of all ages and backgrounds,” said Colin Miller, Manager of Public Relations at American Honda. “With the introduction of the new CRF300F—the most capable CRF-F model to date—those experiences are more attainable than ever, and we’re confident that this trail bike will be even more of a hit than its predecessor.”

The 2026 CRF300F is scheduled to be available in Honda Powersports dealers beginning in October.

Color: Red

MSRP: $4,999

Info

Source: Honda