GLOBAL 2025 “TRIUMPH ORIGINALS” CUSTOM CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED

Shibuya in São Paulo, Brazil have been crowned the winners of the Triumph Originals 2025 custom competition.

Brazil beat four finalists to secure the public vote and judges vote for the most original custom Bonneville build of 2025.

Each Triumph team represented their country, working with their chosen local build specialist to create the most original custom.

US and Canadian builds were created by Triumph Dealerships.

Marks of Excellence were presented to the Brazil team, UK team, and Italian team.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced the Brazil team as the winners of the 2025 Triumph Originals, a global Modern Classic custom competition based on the current Triumph Bonneville range.

In a very tight contest, decided by the public vote and expert judging panel, Brazil won with “Gaijin”, a dark and moody café racer based on a Speed Twin 1200, created by the impressive Teydi Deguchi (Shibuya Garage) in São Paulo. Hand crafted features include the subtle and sophisticated scallop design painted on the bodywork, the crease shaped into the tank, and the reworked tail, all designed to convey a feeling of speed and movement even when static.

Describing the winning build, the judges commented: “This was the most original and coherent of the builds. It has a presence that is muscular and athletic combined with a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. A custom build should be instantly desirable but also be something you want to be seen riding. This bike is both.”

Brazil also earned a Mark of Excellence for Craftsmanship by judge Kengo Kimura, Founder of Heiwa Motorcycle in Japan, who said: “The details are beautifully crafted and the overall design is well-organized. It’s a motorcycle packed with design and ideas.”

The UK team were awarded a Mark of Excellence for British Originality by judge Ricardo Pessoa, Founder and Creative Director of Coolnvintage in Portugal who commented: “It comes closest in form, feel, and intent to the original 1960s British café racer spirit, stripped-down, purposeful, and rebellious.”

The UK’s entry has been built by Stockwell Design at Triumph London, inspired by the 60’s British rock ‘n’ roll movement. Using the T100 platform, The Bonneville Sunraiser catches the eye with its polished aluminum, stainless steel and bright color scheme, finished with a bespoke cursive Triumph logo.

The Italian team were awarded a Mark of Excellence for Style, by Quique Berna, Co-founder and Creative Director at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain, who added: “The winning bike represents the perfect balance of essence, design, and character — a true reflection of who we are at Tamarit. Congratulations.”

The Italian build was created by Giuseppe Carucci, founder of South Garage Motor Co in Milan, inspired by the timeless elegance, discreet luxury and evocative charm of the original 1930s and 1940s Speed Twins. Building on the muscular essence of the Bonneville Bobber, Carucci redesigned the chassis and used precision engineering techniques to build head-turning custom parts including bespoke front forks.

Eight teams competed from around the world in the global Modern Classic competition, entering custom builds based on the current Triumph Bonneville range. Each country collaborated with locally selected custom builders to create sophisticated and complex handcrafted designs. Judges whittled down the entries to just five beautiful builds from Brazil, France, Italy, Thailand and the UK, and then the public chose the final overall winner.

The judges were: Quique Berna, Co-founder and Creative Director at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain; Ricardo Pessoa, Founder and Creative Director of Coolnvintage in Portugal; Kengo Kimura, Founder of Heiwa Motorcycle in Japan; and Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer for Triumph Motorcycles.

Quique Berna from Tamarit Motorcycles judged Iconic Style. Tamarit Motorcycles is one of the most internationally recognized brands in the world of custom motorcycles. Since its beginnings in 2011, Quique Berna has been a key figure in Tamarit’s growth, attracting clients in over 25 countries with a clear mission: to create unique motorcycles for unique people. Passionate about classic aesthetics, Quique leads the design team and personally oversees every detail of the builds, working exclusively with Triumph Motorcycles.

His approach combines creativity and a deep admiration for the history of British motorcycling, which is reflected in unique and exclusive bikes that respect the essence of the Triumph brand while carrying the unmistakable Tamarit signature. Quique stands out not only for his talent as a designer but also for his business vision and his ability to offer tailored proposals that turn each motorcycle into a truly exclusive and emotional project. Quique Berna is the mastermind behind some of Tamarit’s most iconic motorcycles, such as the Black Dragon, the Gullwing and the Gullwing X. Quique judged the aesthetics of the bike, and how it looked as an overall finished piece of design.

Ricardo Pessoa, the founder of Coolnvintage, judged British Originality. The Lisbon-based atelier is renowned for transforming classic Land Rovers into functional art pieces defined by craftsmanship and timeless design. Driven by a life-long passion for the Land Rover, Ricardo was first inspired by the simple, honest, utilitarian, timeless appeal of the Series III. An entrepreneur and awarded photographer, Ricardo is celebrated for his distinctive approach to vintage car restoration and visual storytelling. Beyond the atelier, Ricardo’s work spans fashion campaigns, travel photography, and editorial projects. He is the co-author of the 365, 10 Years, and Portugal books, and served as creative director for the Hot Wheels x Mattel collaboration, further cementing his influence in both the automotive and design worlds.

Ricardo’s lifelong dedication to restoring, enhancing and celebrating the iconic, classic, British Land Rover, made him the ideal judge for British Originality. He decided how each build reflected the theme ‘Icon of British Originality’ in a modern way, assessing each team’s interpretation of the design brief.

Kengo Kimura, who opened Heiwa Motorcycle in April 2005, judged the builds for their Craftsmanship. A multi-award winner, Kimura-san was honoured with Best in Show at the Hot Rod Custom Show in 2016 and 2017 and scooped Best Motorcycle in Europe for his Triumph Three Arrows in 2021. He has been highly regarded around the world for the craftsmanship of his custom builds, which have included Bonneville inspired Trapee, Parrot Star, Chillmussel and Sevenstar7.

Highly sought by the global media for interviews and to attend events Kimura-san recently appeared as a model in the catalogue of Rimowa, a world-famous suitcase manufacturer, as one of Japan’s leading artists. And with the competitive spirit and good sensibility he developed as a super-sportsman during his student days, he is single-mindedly devoted to building motorcycles. Kengu Kimura chose a build that met Triumph’s reputation for exceptional build quality and craftsmanship, assessing the build quality and ‘fit and finish’.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer, judges Creativity and Innovation. With overall responsibility for the design, styling and development of Triumph’s motorcycle range, Steve Sargent has a deep understanding of how creativity and innovation can enhance the feel and desirability of a motorcycle. His passion for every style of motorcycle, enjoyment of every style of riding, and his conviction that every motorcycle deserves to be the best it can be, has helped shape and grow the range over the last three decades.

His career with Triumph Motorcycles has taken him to Asia, where he led the build of the first Triumph factory in Thailand, and India, where he pioneered Triumph’s entry into the 400cc segment in partnership with Bajaj. Travelling around the world to create Triumph Racing, Steve has been instrumental in the Moto2 partnership and Triumph’s entry into the motocross and enduro markets for the first time, all driven by absolute dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of engineering and design. Steve Sargent assessed the technical creativity of the builds and judged how each team struck the balance between art and engineering.

BONNEVILLE RANGE

As powerful and famous as the Triumph brand itself, the Bonneville range combines Triumph’s timeless original design DNA and style with the latest in riding technology, accessible precise handling and the new generation of the original British twin engine, tuned for thrilling torque and sound.

Regarded by many as the definitive British classic, the original ‘59 Bonneville was devised by legendary Triumph designer Edward Turner and featured incredible performance and perfect proportions. Named after Triumph’s 214mph land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in 1956, it inspired a whole new generation of teenage cafe racers and built a legendary reputation backed up with action. It took John Hartle to victory at the Isle of Man TT and broke records in 1969 when Malcolm Uphill pushed his Bonnie over the 100mph average lap time.

Bonneville T100

Taking direct inspiration to this original, the Bonneville T100 is a stylish, easy handling modern classic, powered by a torque rich 900cc engine, regarded as a fantastic all-rounder. With a passionate following of proud owners, the T100 has played a key part in the birth of the modern custom scene.

Bonneville T120

The Bonneville T120 shares these classic underpinnings but with a more powerful 1200cc engine. More beautiful, more powerful and more capable than ever before, the T120 is technologically advanced with a premium specification, including 41mm cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin rear suspension units and twin Brembo front brake calipers with ABS.

Bonneville T120 Black

The meaner and moodier Bonneville T120 Black, with its tough blackout finish and classic wire-spoked wheels, is the epitome of individualism and style.

Bonneville Scrambler 900

With its distinctive high pipes, iconic silhouette and thrilling British twin bark, the Scrambler 900 is the first choice for urban classic style and all-road riding fun. It’s high-torque 900cc Bonneville engine and ride-by-wire throttle delivers superb performance, rideability and control. Its 19” front and 17” rear wire-spoked wheels add to its stylish and confident stance.

Scrambler 1200 X

The Scrambler 1200 X delivers authentic Scrambler style with thrilling, characterful-laden performance, and effortless all-road agility. It is also remarkably accessible, with a seat height of 820mm, reducing to 795mm with the accessory low seat.

Bonneville Scrambler 1200 XE

The statuesque poise of the Scrambler 1200 XE makes it capable of conquering the most rugged terrain, with an off-road ready 21” front wheel and Triumph’s premium quality and finish, The high-power, torque-rich 1200cc Bonneville engine has a dedicated Scrambler tune.

Bonneville Bobber

The Bonneville Bobber became the quickest-selling Triumph in history when it launched in 2016. Its distinct styling draws on a post-war US tradition of stripping a bike to its bare bones and ‘bobbing’ the rear fender for maximum speed, with Triumphs of the day chosen by many to ‘bob’ for their performance and handling. Building on their iconic style with thrilling performance, beautiful engineering innovation and premium finish, Triumph’s new Bobber marries category-defining performance with peerless, original, custom minimalism.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The Bonneville Speedmaster story starts with the incredibly rich history of Triumph classic custom cruisers since the 1950s, distinctive and characterful British motorcycles built to deliver a laid-back two-up cruiser style. The modern Speedmaster is about laid-back attitude and the cruiser riding style, eating up miles with ease while retaining precision handling and spirited performance.

Speed Twin 900

Triumph’s biggest-selling Modern Classic, the Speed Twin 900, has won legions of fans around the world thanks to its combination of retro style, agile handling, low seat height and modern technology; making it perfect for unforgettable weekend escapes or maximum fun on city commutes.

Speed Twin 1200 & 1200RS

The latest addition to Triumph’s Modern Classics Bonneville family, the Speed Twin 1200 RS, joins the 2025 line up alongside an updated Speed Twin 1200, taking exhilarating retro sports performance to a whole new level. Both bikes are sharper, more agile, full of character and fully equipped with the latest technology for the most demanding of sports-focused riders.

More information about the Triumph Originals custom contest can be found at triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph