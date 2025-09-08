Bridgestone BATTLAX Racing Tires Continue to Break Records with 2025 CSBK Season

During the 2025 season, which concluded at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, 11 riders on Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires set a total of 13 outright lap records, with previous lap records set on Bridgestone tires bettered 31 times throughout the season. For the second consecutive year, new records were established at every round. Additionally, a new lap record was set in every class throughout the season for the first time since 2014.

This marks the company’s third season as the exclusive tire provider for CSBK, with Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires delivering the grip, consistency and confidence that contributed to this year’s historic lap times. As a highlight, the Bridgestone BATTLAX V02 tire, newly introduced in sizing for the lightweight sport bikes, dominated lightweight class records and set records in every class.

In addition to being the exclusive tire provider, Bridgestone teammates were present at each of the races during the 2025 CSBK season to offer world-class engineering and technical support onsite, leading to increased rider confidence.

