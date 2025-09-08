 

Bridgestone BATTLAX Racing Tires Continue to Break Records with 2025 CSBK Season

By: Publié le 8 September 2025

During the 2025 season, which concluded at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, 11 riders on Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires set a total of 13 outright lap records, with previous lap records set on Bridgestone tires bettered 31 times throughout the season. For the second consecutive year, new records were established at every round. Additionally, a new lap record was set in every class throughout the season for the first time since 2014.

This marks the company’s third season as the exclusive tire provider for CSBK, with Bridgestone BATTLAX racing tires delivering the grip, consistency and confidence that contributed to this year’s historic lap times. As a highlight, the Bridgestone BATTLAX V02 tire, newly introduced in sizing for the lightweight sport bikes, dominated lightweight class records and set records in every class.

Edited with Afterlight

In addition to being the exclusive tire provider, Bridgestone teammates were present at each of the races during the 2025 CSBK season to offer world-class engineering and technical support onsite, leading to increased rider confidence.

Source: Bridgestone

RECENT ARTICLES
Multiple CSBK and Trials Champion Jordan Szoke to Contest the 2025 Corduroy Enduro for Kawasaki
Milestone Flat Track Victory for Honda
Aprilia Racing unveils the RSV4 X-GP
NO CONTEST: SHINE LIKE THE STARS WITH THE FRESH 2026 KTM EXC-F RANGE
Bridgestone BATTLAX Racing Tires Continue to Break Records with 2025 CSBK Season
Husqvarna Mobility unveils its dual-sport FE 501s for 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.