Aprilia Racing unveils the RSV4 X-GP

APRILIA RACING PRESENTS THE RSV4 X-GP, THE LIMITED-EDITION BIKE FROM THE NOALE-BASED RACING TEAM TO CELEBRATE THE TEN-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE RS-GP’S DÉBUT IN MOTOGP

THE FIFTH GENERATION OF THE X, THE NEW RSV4 X-GP IS AN AERODYNAMIC EXCELLENCE: THE FIRST FACTORY DERIVATIVE BIKE IN THE WORLD WITH LEG AND TAIL WINGS, PRESENT ONLY ON THE RS-GP PROTOTYPE THAT RACES IN THE MOTOGP CHAMPIONSHIP

THE MAXIMUM EXPRESSION OF THE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED IN NOALE, THE RSV4 X-GP HAS THE MOST DIRECT CONNECTION WITH MOTOGP, WITH THE BRAND-NEW FEATURE OF THE STRUCTURAL CARBON SEAT SUPPORT

WITH THE OFFICIAL LIVERY OF THE MOTOGP TEAM, IT IS THE MOST POWERFUL RSV4 EVER BUILT WITH 238 HP FOR JUST 165 KG (363.7 LB) OF WEIGHT, TRANSLATING INTO A WEIGHT/POWER RATIO THAT PROVIDES AN UNPRECEDENTED RIDING EXPERIENCE

Montmeló, 05 September 2025 – Presented at the Catalunya Grand Prix, the RSV4 X GP is the special edition created directly from Aprilia Racing’s cutting-edge know-how in MotoGP and produced in a limited-edition quantity of 30 units, made to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the RS-GP’s début in the premier category of World Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing.

And so, Aprilia Racing consolidated its internationally renowned X brand with the RSV4 X-GP, the fifth generation of a project which is the only one of its kind in the world. It began in 2019 with the RSV4 X, then with the Tuono X in 2020, followed in 2022 by the advanced RSV4 X Trenta and in 2024 with the RSV4 X ex3ma. All exclusive models, distinguished by that “X” (in reference to the Roman numeral 10) which represents the absolute top tier anyone could desire for a bike available to the general public in terms of technology and performance.

It is an aerodynamic work of art, an area where Aprilia Racing has always been acknowledged as a point of reference in MotoGP. In fact, the RSV4 X-GP is closely derived from the RS-GP25 in its form, especially beginning from the design of the rear, capable of faithfully replicating the air flow. The most prominent new feature of the entire aerodynamics package – derived from MotoGP – is the leg wings, a technology developed and patented solely by Aprilia Racing, as well as the tail wings, both introduced just a few months ago on the RS-GP25. The combination of the leg wings and the tail wings add aerodynamic load in the braking and cornering stages, as well as the front wing, obviously, with its unique shape, the under wing, and the cornering wings. This evolution focused on aerodynamics is joined by a unique element, specifically from the racing prototypes: the structural carbon seat support, made by PAN Compositi, with built-in structural, aerodynamic, and design features. Another design refinement of this new feature is the “sandwich structure type” processing of the carbon, namely a particular way of laying the carbon fiber to make it extremely light, whilst still maintaining the desired stiffness. All of this makes the rear-end vehicle dynamics even more similar to those of the racing prototype, increasing perception of grip and ensuring a more direct feeling between rear tyre performance and the rider’s sensations. Completing the package is the double-pipe SC Project MotoGP style exhaust, designed to maximise performance and provide a racing sound.

Featuring ground effect aerodynamics, a technology developed and patented solely by Aprilia Racing, the RSV4 X-GP has a particular fairing shape on the sides that decreases air pressure between the ground and the fairing when the bike is leaned into a corner, so much that it creates a down force that pushes the bike toward the ground.

All the fairings are made in carbon by PAN Compositi using the same procedures followed for the MotoGP bikes to keep it as faithful as possible to the Aprilia Racing prototype. Compared with the RSV4, the new version allows for five times the vertical load of air pressure on the straight, increasing stability and riding precision, simultaneously decreasing front lift-up and tripling the load with the bike leaned over, all with huge benefits to grip when cornering.

Another new feature that makes the RSV4 X-GP unique is the special livery reminiscent of the RS-GP25, a tribute to a winning bike that currently represents the latest advancements of the Aprilia Racing MotoGP project.

The technical specifications describe a true MotoGP style racing bike. The 1099 cc 65° V4 with racing SBK specs has been prepared by the Aprilia Racing department and now has an extraordinary maximum power of 238 HP at 13,750 rpm (with max engine rpm at 14,100) and maximum torque at the crankshaft of 131 Nm at 11,750 rpm. This performance is achieved thanks to a specific tuning of the V4 that also includes an increased compression ratio, as well as the use of the high permeability Sprint Filter racing air filter, airbox intake trumpets with racing specs, the MotoGP replica titanium double-pipe exhaust system made by SC Project with compensator, and the STM dry clutch.

The ECU that manages all the active electronic controls is the Aprilia Racing APX, an exclusive component and the latest evolution of the one which was a protagonist in the WSBK championships won by Biaggi and RSV4. The ECU boasts operational strategies identical to those implemented for the RSV4 bikes used in racing and with fully adjustable parameters to adapt to riding styles and track conditions, with data acquisition for performance analysis. In particular, the APX system allows for calibration of front wheel lift mitigation and power, traction control, and engine braking for each individual gear. The APX system is completed by a built-in GPS system.

The double cradle aluminium frame, which has always admirably represented Aprilia’s art of manufacturing bikes with agile and rigorous chassis architecture, is enhanced by mechanically controlled Öhlins suspension with dedicated setup, where the refined pressurized fork stands out, whereas the Brembo braking system includes a 19×16 front master cylinder combined with billet GP4 MS callipers fitted with Z04 pads that grip 5.5” DP 330 “T Drive” brake disks, and the rear brake is gripped by a nickel-plated calliper.

The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP rides on a set of Marchesini rims forged in magnesium, shod with the same slicks Pirelli uses in the World Superbike Championship (125/70 CS-1 at the front and 200/65 SC-X at the rear).

The trademark Aprilia Racing attention to detail on this model is unrivalled. Both mudguards are carbon. The button cluster on the right handlebar is racing by Jetprime, whereas the adjustable footpegs, the clutch lever, the fuel cap, and the engine crankcase and front brake lever guards by Spider, as well as the steering plate which bears the production number of the unit are all billet aluminium. The oversized water and oil radiators have WSBK technology, whereas the transmission includes a titanium rear sprocket and lighter front sprocket by PBR, as well as an RK 520 chain.

Each of the 30 Aprilia RSV4 X-GP units, available on the European market at a cost of €90,000 + VAT, can be booked exclusively online from September through the FACTORYWORKS.APRILIA.COM web area. Purchasers will also have the option of collecting their respective bikes from Aprilia Racing, with an exclusive visit to the Noale racing department. In addition to the numbered limited edition of the RSV4, they will also receive a Yashi laptop preloaded with software to manage the ECU parameters and electronic strategies, a dedicated NFT for the digital copy of the certificate of authenticity and other content managed through blockchain technology, IRC thermal tyre covers, RCB titanium front and rear stands, a floor mat, and a bike cover.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is part of the Factory Works program launched by Aprilia Racing. This is a project that was conceived and created internally within the Noale Racing Department to make the same technology developed in racing available to those who intend to compete at top levels in factory derivative championships, or for those who want to have an RSV4 or a Tuono V4 with absolute top tier performance.

MASSIMO RIVOLA, CEO APRILIA RACING

“Ten years after their return to MotoGP, Aprilia Racing wanted to celebrate the occasion with a truly special X, drawing as much as possible from MotoGP and transferring many concepts of the RS-GP25 to a factory derivative bike. This is certainly a unique, beautiful, and extremely intriguing product capable of providing special sensations – those that only racing riders know how to take full advantage of, but which even an amateur enthusiast can clearly perceive. It is a product for a select few which houses all of Aprilia Racing’s passion, technology, and artisanal love for racing.”

FABIANO STERLACCHINI, DIRETTORE TECNICO APRILIA RACING “With the RSV4 X-GP, we wanted to take another step forward in our project of placing the most advanced technology in the hands of our customers. Our engineers created something that is much more than an evolution of the extraordinary X project. It is a bike truly born out of MotoGP DNA. Several features demonstrate this: the aerodynamics with leg and tail wings derived directly from the RS-GP25, the structural carbon seat support, with technology like that used on the MotoGP bikes and an exceptional weight/power ratio. Numerous components – both visible and not – are new or have been optimised with the goal of ensuring performance and a riding experience in line with the highest standards of motorsport.”

