Aprilia Racing unveils the RSV4 X-GP

APRILIA RACING PRESENTS THE RSV4 X-GP, THE LIMITED-EDITION BIKE  FROM THE NOALE-BASED RACING TEAM TO CELEBRATE THE TEN-YEAR  ANNIVERSARY OF THE RS-GP’S DÉBUT IN MOTOGP 

THE FIFTH GENERATION OF THE X, THE NEW RSV4 X-GP IS AN AERODYNAMIC  EXCELLENCE: THE FIRST FACTORY DERIVATIVE BIKE IN THE WORLD WITH  LEG AND TAIL WINGS, PRESENT ONLY ON THE RS-GP PROTOTYPE THAT  RACES IN THE MOTOGP CHAMPIONSHIP 

THE MAXIMUM EXPRESSION OF THE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED IN NOALE,  THE RSV4 X-GP HAS THE MOST DIRECT CONNECTION WITH MOTOGP, WITH  THE BRAND-NEW FEATURE OF THE STRUCTURAL CARBON SEAT SUPPORT 

WITH THE OFFICIAL LIVERY OF THE MOTOGP TEAM, IT IS THE MOST  POWERFUL RSV4 EVER BUILT WITH 238 HP FOR JUST 165 KG (363.7 LB) OF WEIGHT,  TRANSLATING INTO A WEIGHT/POWER RATIO THAT PROVIDES AN  UNPRECEDENTED RIDING EXPERIENCE 

Montmeló, 05 September 2025 – Presented at the Catalunya Grand Prix, the RSV4 X GP is the special edition created directly from Aprilia Racing’s cutting-edge know-how  in MotoGP and produced in a limited-edition quantity of 30 units, made to celebrate  the ten-year anniversary of the RS-GP’s début in the premier category of World Grand  Prix Motorcycle Racing.

And so, Aprilia Racing consolidated its internationally renowned X brand with the RSV4  X-GP, the fifth generation of a project which is the only one of its kind in the world. It  began in 2019 with the RSV4 X, then with the Tuono X in 2020, followed in 2022 by  the advanced RSV4 X Trenta and in 2024 with the RSV4 X ex3ma. All exclusive  models, distinguished by that “X” (in reference to the Roman numeral 10) which  represents the absolute top tier anyone could desire for a bike available to the general  public in terms of technology and performance.

It is an aerodynamic work of art, an area where Aprilia Racing has always been  acknowledged as a point of reference in MotoGP. In fact, the RSV4 X-GP is closely  derived from the RS-GP25 in its form, especially beginning from the design of the rear,  capable of faithfully replicating the air flow. The most prominent new feature of the  entire aerodynamics package – derived from MotoGP – is the leg wings, a technology  developed and patented solely by Aprilia Racing, as well as the tail wings, both  introduced just a few months ago on the RS-GP25. The combination of the leg wings  and the tail wings add aerodynamic load in the braking and cornering stages, as well  as the front wing, obviously, with its unique shape, the under wing, and the cornering  wings. This evolution focused on aerodynamics is joined by a unique element,  specifically from the racing prototypes: the structural carbon seat support, made by  PAN Compositi, with built-in structural, aerodynamic, and design features. Another  design refinement of this new feature is the “sandwich structure type” processing of the carbon, namely a particular way of laying the carbon fiber to make it extremely  light, whilst still maintaining the desired stiffness. All of this makes the rear-end vehicle  dynamics even more similar to those of the racing prototype, increasing perception of  grip and ensuring a more direct feeling between rear tyre performance and the rider’s  sensations. Completing the package is the double-pipe SC Project MotoGP style  exhaust, designed to maximise performance and provide a racing sound.

Featuring ground effect aerodynamics, a technology developed and patented solely  by Aprilia Racing, the RSV4 X-GP has a particular fairing shape on the sides that  decreases air pressure between the ground and the fairing when the bike is leaned  into a corner, so much that it creates a down force that pushes the bike toward the  ground.

All the fairings are made in carbon by PAN Compositi using the same procedures  followed for the MotoGP bikes to keep it as faithful as possible to the Aprilia Racing  prototype. Compared with the RSV4, the new version allows for five times the vertical  load of air pressure on the straight, increasing stability and riding precision,  simultaneously decreasing front lift-up and tripling the load with the bike leaned over,  all with huge benefits to grip when cornering.

Another new feature that makes the RSV4 X-GP unique is the special livery  reminiscent of the RS-GP25, a tribute to a winning bike that currently represents the  latest advancements of the Aprilia Racing MotoGP project.

The technical specifications describe a true MotoGP style racing bike. The 1099 cc 65°  V4 with racing SBK specs has been prepared by the Aprilia Racing department and  now has an extraordinary maximum power of 238 HP at 13,750 rpm (with max engine  rpm at 14,100) and maximum torque at the crankshaft of 131 Nm at 11,750 rpm. This  performance is achieved thanks to a specific tuning of the V4 that also includes an  increased compression ratio, as well as the use of the high permeability Sprint Filter  racing air filter, airbox intake trumpets with racing specs, the MotoGP replica titanium double-pipe exhaust system made by SC Project with compensator, and the STM dry clutch.

The ECU that manages all the active electronic controls is the Aprilia Racing APX, an  exclusive component and the latest evolution of the one which was a protagonist in the  WSBK championships won by Biaggi and RSV4. The ECU boasts operational  strategies identical to those implemented for the RSV4 bikes used in racing and with  fully adjustable parameters to adapt to riding styles and track conditions, with data  acquisition for performance analysis. In particular, the APX system allows for calibration of front wheel lift mitigation and power, traction control, and engine braking  for each individual gear. The APX system is completed by a built-in GPS system.

The double cradle aluminium frame, which has always admirably represented Aprilia’s  art of manufacturing bikes with agile and rigorous chassis architecture, is enhanced by  mechanically controlled Öhlins suspension with dedicated setup, where the refined pressurized fork stands out, whereas the Brembo braking system includes a 19×16 front master cylinder combined with billet GP4 MS callipers fitted with Z04 pads that grip 5.5” DP 330 “T Drive” brake disks, and the rear brake is gripped by a nickel-plated  calliper.

The Aprilia RSV4 X-GP rides on a set of Marchesini rims forged in magnesium, shod  with the same slicks Pirelli uses in the World Superbike Championship (125/70 CS-1  at the front and 200/65 SC-X at the rear).

The trademark Aprilia Racing attention to detail on this model is unrivalled. Both  mudguards are carbon. The button cluster on the right handlebar is racing by  Jetprime, whereas the adjustable footpegs, the clutch lever, the fuel cap, and the  engine crankcase and front brake lever guards by Spider, as well as the steering plate  which bears the production number of the unit are all billet aluminium. The oversized  water and oil radiators have WSBK technology, whereas the transmission includes a  titanium rear sprocket and lighter front sprocket by PBR, as well as an RK 520 chain.

Each of the 30 Aprilia RSV4 X-GP units, available on the European market at a cost  of €90,000 + VAT, can be booked exclusively online from September through the FACTORYWORKS.APRILIA.COM web area. Purchasers will also have the option of  collecting their respective bikes from Aprilia Racing, with an exclusive visit to the Noale  racing department. In addition to the numbered limited edition of the RSV4, they will  also receive a Yashi laptop preloaded with software to manage the ECU parameters  and electronic strategies, a dedicated NFT for the digital copy of the certificate of  authenticity and other content managed through blockchain technology, IRC thermal  tyre covers, RCB titanium front and rear stands, a floor mat, and a bike cover.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is part of the Factory Works program launched by Aprilia  Racing. This is a project that was conceived and created internally within the Noale  Racing Department to make the same technology developed in racing available to  those who intend to compete at top levels in factory derivative championships, or for  those who want to have an RSV4 or a Tuono V4 with absolute top tier performance.

MASSIMO RIVOLA, CEO APRILIA RACING 

Ten years after their return to MotoGP, Aprilia Racing wanted to celebrate the  occasion with a truly special X, drawing as much as possible from MotoGP and  transferring many concepts of the RS-GP25 to a factory derivative bike. This is  certainly a unique, beautiful, and extremely intriguing product capable of providing  special sensations – those that only racing riders know how to take full advantage of,  but which even an amateur enthusiast can clearly perceive. It is a product for a select  few which houses all of Aprilia Racing’s passion, technology, and artisanal love for  racing.” 

FABIANO STERLACCHINI, DIRETTORE TECNICO APRILIA RACING With the RSV4 X-GP, we wanted to take another step forward in our project of placing  the most advanced technology in the hands of our customers. Our engineers created  something that is much more than an evolution of the extraordinary X project. It is a  bike truly born out of MotoGP DNA. Several features demonstrate this: the  aerodynamics with leg and tail wings derived directly from the RS-GP25, the structural  carbon seat support, with technology like that used on the MotoGP bikes and an exceptional weight/power ratio. Numerous components – both visible and not – are  new or have been optimised with the goal of ensuring performance and a riding  experience in line with the highest standards of motorsport.”

Source: Aprilia Racing

