THE 2026 KTM SX RANGE SETS THE LATEST MOTOCROSS STANDARD

A new season, new objectives, and new standards. Those seeking utter performance and a comprehensive expression of power, handling, and proven competitiveness need to look no further than the refreshed KTM SX motocross roster for 2026. Coming to an Authorized KTM dealer near you from September 2025 onward, the class-leading KTM SX range will entice every rider, every age, and every level to experience the ultimate in motocross performance and the thrill of shredding dirt.

A total of 10 models are in the lineup, including the KTM Sportminicycles:

KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION

KTM 65 SX

KTM 85 SX (19/16 & 17/14)



And the full-size 2-stroke and 4-stroke range:

KTM 125 SX

KTM 250 SX

KTM 300 SX

KTM 250 SX-F

KTM 350 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

The 2026 lineup remains on top of the podium thanks to KTM’s SX philosophy of agile handling and race-winning power. Every model is equipped with class-leading electronics, refined chassis dynamics, and explosive power delivery. Riders aiming for factory-level precision can unlock full adjustability with the optional Connectivity Unit Offroad. Paired with the KTMconnect app, it enables fine-tuning of engine behavior, traction control, and suspension settings.

The settings and configuration of the full-size KTM SXs and KTM SX-Fs come from the substantial success and learnings of competition in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, in addition to the FIM Motocross World Championship. The latest model lineup with a revitalized orange aesthetic and graphics now also embraces a shade of purple on the tank spoilers and fork guards. The frame is powder-coated black with a matching black seat for a new look that is easy to spot across the range.

KTM has tweaked the radiator closure to be more standardized and to reduce force for easier access on all KTM SX models. Where applicable, all fuel injection units have a new protector cap for the fuel link quick lock system that will beef up durability and assist with maintenance. The 2-stroke KTM SXs have an improved wiring harness routing, plus adjustments of the fixing points and organization represent another effort for resistance against the elements.

KTM’s commitment to providing the widest and highest quality platform of progression for young riders is steadfast for 2026. KTM Sportminicycles remain a cornerstone of development, giving young riders the tools to start their journey – from first laps on the electric KTM SX-E models to racing progression with the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX, and KTM 85 SX.

Fun or first place? The 2026 KTM Sportminicycles will carry youth on their way. The KTM 50 SX and KTM 65 SX benefit from a new WP XACT AER front fork with a renewed air cartridge and sealing concept for better damping, control, and overall performance. The radiator closure has been updated to be more standardized and for easier access, in line with the bigger KTM SX models. The triple clamps for the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX, and KTM 85 SX now have the same 17 mm wrench size and closed screw nut format as the full-size KTM SXs to add a further barrier against dirt and water intrusion. On the theme of resistance, the throttle cable assembly is less prone to kinking and deformation thanks to a new stabilization cap.

The 2026 KTM 65 SX features an overhauled clutch fixation system, pre-coating, and increased torque tightening for maximum durability. Running through these KTM SXs, a new laser-cut exhaust flange gasket promotes more reliability, and the exhaust valve ventilation emanating from the cylinder has been redesigned in Austria with the same mission in mind. The KTM 85 SX has been given a new rear brake lever with two adjustment options for length to the brake tip. This will help in terms of set-up for different sized kids who are making the transition from the KTM 65 SX to the KTM 85 SX.

To keep your racer at the front of the pack, the 2026 KTM 50 SX gearbox underwent several improvements with the target of adding more robustness and overall durability to the small 50 cc engine. Transmission shafts are new developments with wider dimensions and several components have been reinforced to enhance the overall engine build.

The KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is for any young racer that is already fantasizing of checkered flags while watching their racing heroes. The READY TO RACE KTM PowerParts components and factory team replica livery will pull them closer to the dream and create a tight link to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing stars.

2026 KTM SX range highlights:

– Latest iterations of technical base that has won championships and races in competition across the globe, features for 2026 in-mold graphics and color scheme with greater orange emphasis, purple details, black seat and black frame color on full-size SX range.

– New threaded radiator closure allows easier and faster opening with reduced force for 50-450 cc models.

– KTM Sportminicycles: Upgrades to the triple clamps.

– KTM 50/65 SX: New WP XACT AER fork, as well as enhancements to the clutch and exhaust architecture.

– KTM 85 SX: New rear foot brake lever with two different length adjustment options of the brake tip.

– Full collection of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear to complement each motorcycle from protection to customization, performance and aesthetics.

Manfred Edlinger, Head of Motocross Development: “We’re in the fourth year of the current generation for the KTM SX full-size models, third for the KTM 50 SX and 65 SX, and the second for the KTM 85 SX. The bikes keep moving from strength to strength as we find measures and changes to make sure we stay at the forefront of choice for all racers. The whole range has been restyled, but we’ve also found ways to bolster the KTM Sportminicycles because we know the components, the performance, and the technical base of these special KTMs will satisfy the hungriest little racer and their family. Embrace the ‘bar’ again, because we’re pumped to continue lifting it in motocross.”

The 2026 KTM SX range will be available at Authorized KTM dealers from September 2025 onward. The 2026 SX-E model line-up will be communicated separately at a later stage this summer. For more information, visit ktm.com.

Source: KTM