The historic Moto Guzzi factory in Mandello del Lario, active for over a century, is being transformed into a cutting-edge, multifunctional space. Rooted between lake and mountains, the site is evolving into a symbol of the brand’s future—where heritage meets innovation, and tradition embraces technology.

This is more than a renovation: it’s the creation of a new global benchmark in motorcycle manufacturing. The new next-generation production lines, already operational, feature state-of-the-art technology. The full redevelopment will be completed by mid-2026, with a grand opening in September 2026.

I am delighted to send you the video “Made in Mandello” , which offers an exclusive preview of what we will see in a few months’ time.

It captures, for the first time:

– The architectural vision of Greg Lynn (CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward), blending industrial design with futuristic aesthetics.

– The technological evolution of the production process, featuring state-of-the-art, automated next-generation assembly lines.

– The creation of a modern brand hub: museum, Motoplex Store, café, event spaces, and immersive visitor paths.

– The emotional and cultural significance of the site for Guzzistas and motorbike enthusiasts worldwide.

Source: Piaggio Group Product Press Office