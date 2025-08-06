LIMITS REDEFINED: 2026 KTM ENDURO LINEUP LAUNCHED

Enduro trails have lacked some fresh orange in 2025, so now is the time to peel away both the covers and the limits for the rest of the year and beyond with the 2026 KTM XC-W range. We’ve redefined our conquering Enduro collection and also the limits thanks to key updates and refinements to the principal four models, and with more special editions to come.

Tracks, obstacles, stages, Hard Enduro, all-weather, all-competition: the 2026 KTM Enduro roster has the pedigree and the focus to satisfy any level, any ability, any contest. The only real question is whether riders can make the most of the engineering?

The 2026 KTM Enduro portfolio consists of (news of the 2026 KTM 350 EXC-F and KTM 500 EXC-F dual-sports coming in the following weeks):



2-Stroke:

KTM 150 XC-W

KTM 250 XC-W

KTM 300 XC-W

4-Stroke:

KTM 450 XCF-W



KTM riders – past and current – know that modifications are crucial to maintain a competitive edge, while newcomers to the XC-W family will be wondering how those orange bikes fly along so fast. The present KTM Enduro platform has been chiseled to an exceptionally high standard for engine technology (powerful, compact, reliable, light and advanced motors, with the TBI electronic fuel injection system for 2-strokes) and the world class hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded chassis (including the aluminum swingarms and hybrid subframes) with calculated longitude and torsional flex for a prime riding sensation. The bikes are race-ready refined. Example? How about the forged triple clamps, Neken bars, Brembo brakes and hydraulic clutch, Keihin throttle body, and ODI lock-on grips. Then other attributes like the Offroad Control Unit, GIANT high-strength alloy rims, potent LED headlight, and in-mold plastics.

The 2026 range then brings significant suspension upgrades with the tried-and-tested 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork receiving new damping settings and new, lighter, shorter springs, as well as a reworked pressure reservoir that has been adapted with revised geometry of the spring support. A new one-piece hydro stop rounds out the front fork overhaul which also results in an overall weight-saving of 200 grams. Less weight, more performance equals more feel, more confidence.

KTM signature shock technology with the WP XPLOR PDS also benefits from the same attention to setup and optimization as the fork with new settings for the new year. Maintenance is a breeze with no external moving parts to worry about. The constant strive for better traction and stability continues and takes another roll forward.

A new protection cap has been added to the CPC fuel connector for all bikes. This not only provides an added layer against damage but is also another seal to prevent the intrusion of dirt and water. The cooling system on 2026 KTM Enduro models has undergone a revision with a new radiator cap. A standard thread allows for easier and faster opening. On a related subject, a radiator fan is attached on the KTM 450 XCF-W as standard.

Another notable difference comes through the fresh 2026 styling and in-mold graphics package for the bi-composite plastics. The effect introduces a more vivid orange to the scene but also flashes of red on the forkguards and re-modeled tank spoilers where redistributed airflow will help with cooling. The high-grip seat cover is now black with similar textured material for the frame protectors, bar pads and tank spoilers. Last but not least, Dunlop has provided new Geomax AT82 tires for superb offroad mastery.

The 2026 KTM XC-W range is the culmination of many years of R&D fighting at the sharp end of Enduro competition worldwide, bringing dynamic race-bred performance, focused ergonomics, and leading technology to the start line. Ready for the next lap?

As always, a dedicated spread of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts is designed to provide the highest levels of customization (both practical and aesthetic) with vast collections ready to meet the wishes of hobby riders and pro racers alike.

2026 KTM XC-W and XCF-W bikes will be available at authorized KTM dealers from September onward. For more information, visit ktm.com.

Source: KTM