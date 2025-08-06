DROP THE COMPETITION WITH THE 2026 KTM XC CROSS COUNTRY RANGE

The offroad racing competition is not going to get off that easy – the new 2026 KTM XC collection is coming to tracks and trails this summer. The expansive motorcycle roster will once again be the tempting and only realistic choice for riders of all ages and abilities with one eye on the podium and the other on outright performance and adrenaline.

KTM has refined its technical package across the KTM XC spectrum over the last four years, and the attributes are well known and race-proven.

The chassis? Steel tubes with optimized wall thickness and revised shock mounts deliver reduced weight and reactive flex, and a lithe swingarm helps with superb agility, stability, and traction. The engine? Efficient, dependable torque-and-power for days in both 4-stroke and 2-stroke forms. Ergonomics? An acute rider triangle with in-mold, bi-composite plastics for control, contact, and assurance. Handling? WP Suspension’s XACT material for both closed cartridge spring forks and shock, generating maximum tractability on a wide pick of terrain. Tech? Pankl gearboxes, TPS, e-starts, and the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) permit further customization for conditions, set-up, and engine character, as well as GPS potential.

These features continue to grace the following 2-strokes for 2026:



KTM 250 XC

KTM 300 XC

As well as the 4-stroke lineup (details on the 2026 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION coming this September):



KTM 250 XC-F

KTM 450 XC-F

Several key upgrades for 2026 include:

Improved cooling performance on all 2026 KTM XC models thanks to the radiator closure system that is simpler, faster and more reliable.

on all 2026 KTM XC models thanks to the radiator closure system that is simpler, faster and more reliable. Tweaked fuel injection with a new protection cap for the CPC fuel connector. The cap is more robust and protective, providing a better seal against dirt, dust, and water.

with a new protection cap for the CPC fuel connector. The cap is more robust and protective, providing a better seal against dirt, dust, and water. The 2026 KTM XCs (2-strokes) benefit from a new wiring harness with adjusted fixation points and wire organization, ensuring higher durability and less risk of electrical problems.

with adjusted fixation points and wire organization, ensuring higher durability and less risk of electrical problems. Aesthetics! The 2026 designation will stand out both static and in motion thanks to the increased in-mold graphic emphasis on orange with purple dashes on the tank spoilers and fork guards. The black frame and seat give the range a more purposeful and menacing look.

emphasis on orange with purple dashes on the tank spoilers and fork guards. The black frame and seat give the range a more purposeful and menacing look. Extra sticking power and durability come through the high-quality Dunlop AT82 tires on both front and rear wheels of each 2026 KTM XC motorcycle.

The 2026 KTM XC models will continue to dominate the upper echelons of offroad racing across North America with FMF KTM Factory Racing’s championship-winning efforts. Names like Johnny Girroir (reigning GNCC XC1 Open Pro Champion), his teammates and current GNCC points leaders Ben Kelley (XC1) and Grant Davis (XC2 250 Pro), along with Dante Oliveira (reigning National Grand Prix Pro Champion/National Hare and Hound Pro points leader) and reigning EnduroCross EX Pro Champion Trystan Hart – to list a few – continue to display the potency of the orange XC range.



The refined 2026 XC range will be available at authorized KTM dealers from September 2025 onward.

For more information about the 2026 KTM CROSS COUNTRY lineup go to KTM.com.

Source: KTM