Calling all riders and vintage motorcycle lovers!

We’re excited to invite you and your crew to the 14th Annual Vancouver Vintage Motorcycle Show & Shine, happening on Saturday, August 23 at the Deeley Motorcycle Exhibition!

Whether you’ve got a classic bike you’re proud of or just want to hang out with fellow enthusiasts, this is the perfect summer meetup. Expect rare bikes, good food, great vibes, and awesome people.

Own a vintage ride? Register for just $20 and enjoy:

Free lunch

Limited-edition poster

Entry into prize draws

Chance to win People’s Choice and other awards!

Location: Deeley Motorcycle Exhibition, 1875 Boundary Rd, Vancouver

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Free for all visitors

Info: 604-293-2221, info@deeleyexhibition.ca

Website: www.deeleyexhibition.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deeleymotorcycleexhibition/

Source: DEELEY MOTORCYCLE EXHIBITION