ROKiT and BMW Motorrad Motorsport: Shaping the future of motorsport together

BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT are strengthening their successful partnership with a renewed focus on nurturing young talent and expanding their international involvement. In addition to the already established programmes, new motorsport projects are being further developed, and the collaboration on an international level is being significantly expanded.

Munich, 21 May 2025 – BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT are continuing to grow their strategic partnership with a key focus to have even more emphasis on the development of young motorcycle racing talent. Since the launch of their collaboration in 2023, numerous young riders have been able to gain valuable experience in a professional racing environment through the ROKiT OFF BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup in the UK, where ROKiT is title sponsor.

“Our partnership with ROKiT goes far beyond traditional sponsorship. Together, we are committed to the sustainable development of motorsport and the support of young talent – regardless of their financial background,” said Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

Polished and ready for the WorldSBK Season: continuing a success story.

ROKiT and BMW Motorrad Motorsport are making a strong statement with their joint efforts WorldSBK and are aiming for further sporting success. In the 2025 season, ROKiT continues as the title sponsor of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team – with a particular focus on the ROKiT OFF cleaning product line as used by the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Following last year’s world championship title with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the team is once again entering the championship hunt in 2025 with Razgatlıoğlu and Michael van der Mark as a powerful duo.

Isle of Man TT – ROKiT OFF title sponsor of Michael Dunlop.

At the legendary Isle of Man TT, BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT are also aiming for success Michael Dunlop, one of the most victorious TT riders of all time, will compete on a ROKiT OFF sponsored BMW M 1000 RR. With numerous TT wins to his name, Dunlop is one of the greatest icons in road racing and aims to add to his impressive record in 2025.

“We’re very pleased to further develop our partnerships with BMW Motorrad Motorsport with this new sponsorship, having ROKiT OFF as the title sponsor of Michael Dunlop in the Isle of Man TT,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT. “He’s a legend in road racing and fully deserves the support that ROKiT OFF and BMW Motorrad Motorsport can deliver, particularly as this reaffirms our long-standing involvement in the development of drivers and riders across motorsports, both four-wheeled and two-wheeled. We all wish him and the team all the very best!”

Shaping the future – with a passion for motorsports.

The partnership between BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT stands for shared commitment, innovation, and a clear vision to promote motorsport at all levels – from world championships to grassroots development. Expanding this collaboration not only ensures top-level performance but also strengthens the sustainable growth of racing.

Source: BMW Motorrad WSBK