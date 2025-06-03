MotoCanada + NFP = The Coverage Riders Deserve

We’re excited to introduce NFP, an Aon company, as the preferred insurance partner for the MotoCanada community!

Whether you ride a motorcycle, snowmobile, ATV or other powersport vehicle, the right coverage should reflect your lifestyle — and be backed by people who understand it. NFP isn’t just an insurance provider. Their team includes riders and enthusiasts who know what matters to you.

Through this partnership, you can access tailored personal insurance solutions, including motorcycle and powersport vehicle insurance, plus options for home, auto, pet and travel insurance.

Get your quote today and protect what moves you!