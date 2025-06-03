Indian Motorcycle Returns with Forged Custom Build Series

Riding dirt bikes since the age of two, Twitch became one of the most decorated Freestyle Motocross (FMX) riders the sport had ever seen. Having spent his whole life riding FMX, Twitch is now donning a new hat and stepping into the world of V-Twin custom bike builder, appropriately following in the footsteps of his friend and fellow FMX rider, Carey Hart.

Indian Motorcycle’s FORGED program is a six-part video series highlighting three unique interpretations of the all-new 2025 Chieftain PowerPlus. Each design and development video will roll out in the coming weeks, while final reveals will take place later this summer.

With the all-new Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Motorcycle has redefined the American V-Twin bagger market. Designed with distinctive American style, the Chieftain PowerPlus features rider-assist technologies never before offered in an American V-Twin motorcycle and is powered by Indian Motorcycle’s championship-winning PowerPlus 112 engine.

See the first video of the fourth season here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyjqi2sU7PQ

Source: Indian Motorcycle