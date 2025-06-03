Honda Reaches 500 Million-Unit Milestone in Cumulative Global Motorcycle Production

Dream D-Type was the first Honda motorcycle produced, in 1949

U.S. motorcycle production began in 1979 with CR250R

Honda’s cumulative global production of engine/motor-powered motorcycles has reached 500 million units, 76 years after the company began mass production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type. The milestone was commemorated today during a ceremony at the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited facility, in India’s Ahmedabad District.

Since its foundation in 1948, Honda has developed and offered products and services that meet the needs of customers in many countries and regions, based on its belief that the purpose of technology is to make people’s lives easier. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., was Honda’s first overseas subsidiary. The wholly owned sales division of the parent company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., was founded on June 11, 1959.

Honda began international mass production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963 and, since then, has expanded its production globally in accordance with its fundamental principle of producing locally where there is demand. Honda began North American production of motorcycles in 1979, at the Honda of America Mfg., Inc. plant in Marysville, Ohio, where 64 associates began producing the CR250R dirt bike. That first motorcycle rolled off the production line on September 10, 1979.

By April 1980, the GL1100 Gold Wing was being assembled by associates at the Ohio plant. In total, Honda has produced 30 motorcycle models in the U.S. and just over 1 million units, including cruisers, standard bikes and touring bikes. Two of the most heavily produced models were the Shadow and Gold Wing platforms. Currently, Honda’s side-by-side and ATV production takes place at plants in South Carolina and North Carolina, respectively (using domestically and globally sourced parts).

As a result of this sustained expansion, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, its 200 million-unit milestone in 2008, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda’s annual production exceeded 20 million units for the first time in its history, and cumulative global production reached 400 million units in 2019. Although the annual production of motorcycles temporarily declined due to COVID-19 in 2020, demand has steadily recovered worldwide to pre-pandemic levels since then. In addition to producing internal combustion engine (ICE) models, Honda positioned 2024 as its first year of global expansion for electric-powered two-wheelers and has started launching new models globally, creating a wide and diverse product lineup.

Honda now offers a broad variety of models, from commuters for everyday use to larger-displacement models for weekend leisure, as well as electric vehicles in select markets, with an annual production capacity of more than 20 million units in 23 countries and regions, and 37 production entities. The company delivers products and services to customers worldwide through a network of more than 30,000 Honda dealers.

Honda will continue its efforts to further solidify its motorcycle business by providing attractive products and services from a diversified approach, realizing the joy and freedom of mobility for a wider range of customers, building a highly efficient business structure, and achieving carbon neutrality, including through electrification.

“For Honda, motorcycle business is our founder’s business, and will continue to be the company’s core business,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s President, CEO and Representative Director. “In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units. I would like to thank our customers and all stakeholders who were involved in achieving this milestone, from development to production, sales and service. Honda will continue to take on the challenge of expanding the joy of our customers around the world.”

Honda’s path to 500 million-unit global motorcycle production

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded 1949 Honda releases its first major motorcycle model, the Dream D-Type 1958 Honda releases its first Super Cub, the Super Cub C100 1963 Honda begins motorcycle production in Belgium (first motorcycle factory outside of Japan) 1964 Honda begins motorcycle production in Pakistan 1967 Honda begins motorcycle production in Thailand 1968 Honda reaches 10 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production 1969 Honda begins motorcycle production in Malaysia 1971 Honda begins motorcycle production in Indonesia 1973 Honda begins motorcycle production in Philippines 1976 Honda begins motorcycle production in Brazil Honda begins motorcycle production in Italy 1979 Honda begins motorcycle production in North America 1980 Honda begins motorcycle production in Nigeria 1984 Honda reaches 50 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production 1998 Honda begins motorcycle production in Mexico 1995 Honda begins motorcycle production in India 1992 Honda begins motorcycle production in China 1997 Honda begins motorcycle production in Vietnam Honda reaches 100 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (achieved in 48 years) 2004 Honda exceeds 10 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time 2006 Honda begins motorcycle production in Argentina 2007 Honda begins motorcycle production in Peru 2008 Honda reaches 200 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (11 years since 100 millionth unit) 2013 Honda begins motorcycle production in Bangladesh Honda begins motorcycle production in Kenya 2014 Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (6 years since 200 millionth unit) 2018 Honda exceeds 20 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time 2019 Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (5 years since 300 millionth unit) 2025 Honda reaches 500 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (6 years since 400 millionth unit)

Source: Honda