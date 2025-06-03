Buell Enters UK Markets, Expanding Global Distribution

Grand Rapids, Michigan – 20 May 2025 – Buell Motorcycle Co. is expanding its global footprint with a highly anticipated return to the United Kingdom through a strategic partnership with Rainbow Moto & Re-Charge Café who will be taking on the Buell MotorBike UK division.

A shipment of Hammerhead 1190 and 1190SX models are expected to arrive in Southampton by the end of May. This marks Buell’s re-entry into the UK market, and both parties couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re excited to bring Buell Motorcycles back to the UK market. This expansion represents a significant milestone in our global strategy, and I appreciate the dedication of our team and Buell MotorBike UK in making this possible,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co.

“We at Rainbow Moto & Re-Charge Café, Ashburton, Devon. TQ13 7FF. are overjoyed to finally announce our partnership with Buell Motorcycles, with the first shipment of bikes arriving before the end of May”, said Ian Johnson and Christine Fairhurst, Owners of Rainbow Moto & Re-Charge Café.

This partnership marks the return of Buell to the UK and Europe after being absent for nearly 15 years. Rainbow Moto and Re-Charge Café will be hosting a launch weekend to mark this collaboration (Freedom United) on the 7th & 8th June 2025, where erveryone can finally join in the return of this marque”, said Ian and Christine.

For years, Buell motorcycles have stood out in the American motorcycling landscape by embodying passion, adrenaline, and pure power in every ride. The brand’s commitment to innovative design and performance has cultivated a dedicated following that extends well beyond American borders. This partnership with Buell Motorbike UK will reinvigorate that passion in the UK market, bringing Buell’s distinctive riding experience back to motorcycle enthusiasts.

Following the initial shipment, Buell plans to increase inventory in subsequent deliveries to meet anticipated demand. The company is also exploring opportunities to showcase its upcoming Super Cruiser and SuperTouring models in the UK market in the near future.

For details on specific dealership locations, model availability, and upcoming launch events, visit https://www.buellmotorcycle.com/or https://www.rainbowmoto.co.uk/.

Source: Buell Motorcycle