Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF tires chosen as original fitment for Sherco enduro racing bikes

Mitas selected as Original Equipment supplier for 2025 Sherco Racing models

Sherco will fit the Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF SUPER model designed for Fast Enduro competition

Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF tire line chosen for reliability and performance in all forms of enduro racing

Mitas announces its newest OE partnership for the enduro market, embarking on its first-ever collaboration with renowned French motorcycle manufacturer, Sherco. Mitas’ TERRA FORCE-EF in SUPER version, expressly designed for Fast Enduro, was selected as original equipment fitment for the 2025 Sherco Racing models, thanks to its unbeatable features and tough performance on any terrain.

Gustavo Pinto Teixeira, Head of Mitas Motorcycle Tires, states: “We are proud to be the brand selected by Sherco as their original equipment tire supplier for the racing models. It will be a real game changer in competitions and is a testament to the excellence of our Mitas products. The Mitas TERRA FORCE-EF tires are the perfect choice for riders looking to enhance their riding experience and tackle any off-road terrain.”

Mitas offers one of the most comprehensive enduro tire lines on the market

Mitas boasts an extensive range of tires for both competition and weekend enthusiasts. The TERRA FORCE-EF, EF PRO and EF 2 SM tire lines are the ultimate choice for the rider who demands unwavering confidence, a robust grip, and steady control no matter the surface, speed, or technical difficulty of the terrain. The tires feature a knob design that’s FIM enduro racing standard compliant and are shown to deliver incredible traction, stability and long-lasting durability in any riding conditions.

Available in three unique compounds and carcass constructions: SUPER for Fast Enduro, SUPER LIGHT for Technical Enduro, and SUPER SOFT for Extreme Enduro—these tough Mitas tires are best in class.

Source: Mitas