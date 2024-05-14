Two days in Cape Town with Chris Birch

After joining Leatt earlier this year, Chris Birch visited the Leatt headquarters in Cape Town. With two days of extraordinary riding, stunning visuals, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of our team in action, the video is not just about the Leatt gear: it’s about celebrating the thrill of adventure.

Talking about the route, Chris says, “The scenery we’re riding through is beautiful, but it’s a harsh environment. If you have the wrong equipment or things go wrong, it’ll get awfully lonely out there.”

SOURCE: Leatt