Bomber Command Museum of Canada announces and event for Summer 2021, Bikes and Bombers

Nanton, Alberta— 28th August, 2021
Background
- The Nanton Lancaster Society was formed 28 years ago with the goals of honouring the Canadian contribution to Bomber Command and the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. It is a Non Profit organization with staff consisting of volunteers.
- The museum was significantly expanded in 1997 and again in 2007.
- The current 37,000 square foot facility displays thirteen aircraft and associated interpretive displays, artwork, and military vehicles. The museum also includes a library, archives, and restoration shops.
- The museum has gained both national and international recognition as a leader in commemorating the efforts and sacrifice of those who served with Bomber Command during WW II.
Current Limitations
- The museum has evolved into a facility that restores aircraft to runable-taxiable status. This ability is being constrained by extremely limited tarmac space and the lack of a suitable, designated area from which visitors may observe the aircraft.
- Additional aircraft are being acquired and restored. As these efforts progress, particularly when aircraft are assembled with wings attached, we require additional display space for them.
- Expanded areas are required to accommodate our future development and special events.
Expansion Proposal
- The Society is proposing to build a 33,600 square foot hangar facility immediately northwest of the existing facility with an adjacent 56,700 square foot tarmac/parking area.
- As well as a large open area for aircraft display and special events, the building will include additional interpretive display areas, an aviation art gallery/lounge, a theatre, meeting room, kitchen and food preparation facilities, washrooms, restoration shop, and storage area.
Community Involvement
- This portion of the museum will be utilized to host major community events.
- The Lancaster will be permanently hangered in the new building and, as one of the Town’s icons, will serve as a backdrop for the events.
Bikes & Bombers Event 28th August 2021
- Ride in, sign in and get your NEW participation patch.
Lots of displays in the Main Hangar.
- Event has been running for over 10 years.
- Visit the Calgary Mosquito Society restoration team in North Hangar.
- Check out the new VR Experience of the “Berlin Blitz” by the Gift Shop
- Lancaster Merlin Engine Run-ups at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Food/Drinks.
- Full Washroom Facilities.
- The apron, hangar and infield fill with motorcycles. A competition between Bikes and Bombers to see which machine makes the most symphonic sound will be held. Engine runs at 11 AM and 2 PM. Bring your bike and join in the fun.
For more information, visit www.bombercommandmuseum.ca.